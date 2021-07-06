Georgia Tech spring graduates announced

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Area students receiving degrees are:
Concord – Matthew Williams, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors.
Harrisburg – Jason Zhou, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors.
Huntersville – Alvin Li, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Highest Honors.
New London – Katelyn Helms, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors.
