Georgia Tech spring graduates announced
Georgia Tech spring graduates announced

Higher education

Do you have information about a local student’s achievement, scholarships earned or available, or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 From Pixabay.com

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Area students receiving degrees are:

Concord – Matthew Williams, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors.

Harrisburg – Jason Zhou, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors.

Huntersville – Alvin Li, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Highest Honors.

New London – Katelyn Helms, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees.

