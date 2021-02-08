Group of CCS parents gather to call for resignation of some teachers as well as Superintendent

He supports Wortman’s stance and is calling for the School Board to hold those accountable for their actions.

“We’re here to No. 1 hold the School Board responsible for the Superintendent not doing his job,” he said. “The Superintendent needs to hold these teachers responsible when they start pushing their left-wing ideology on our children, or any ideology regardless of which side it is.

“The children need to be presented with the facts and allow them to make their own decisions from there. These teachers do not need to be pushing that stuff.”

Both Leepard and Wortman added they don’t feel every teacher in Cabarrus County is bad. They believe most of them do a great job, but they do want to see those who are overstepping their boundaries see some consequences.

“There’s a lot of good teachers out there,” Wortman said. “They are being bullied by the same teachers that we are addressing tonight.

“They are scared to speak up to lose their job. We want the good teachers. We are here to support the good teachers and we need them to stand. The bad ones are standing and they’re drowning out the good ones. We want the good teachers that do their job.