Harsch named to Dean's List

ST. MARY'S CITY, MD – Jackson Harsch, a resident of Davidson, was awarded Dean's List honors for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester at St. Mary's College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College.
Dean's List honors are awarded to full-time students at St. Mary's College who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on 12 or more graded credits.
St. Mary's College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025.
