Harsch named to Dean's List
Harsch named to Dean's List

Higher education

Do you have information about a local student's achievement, scholarships earned or available or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com From Pixabay.com

ST. MARY'S CITY, MD – Jackson Harsch, a resident of Davidson, was awarded Dean's List honors for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester at St. Mary's College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College.

Dean's List honors are awarded to full-time students at St. Mary's College who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on 12 or more graded credits.

St. Mary's College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025.

