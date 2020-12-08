Holly Grimsley selected as Board of Education Chair

CABARRUS COUNTY — Holly Grimsley was selected as the Board of Education’s Chair at Monday’s Work Session with six of the seven members voting to approve her nomination. Tim Furr was elected the Vice Chair.

Grimsley was nominated by incoming member Furr who has previously served on the Board while sitting member Laura Blackwell seconded his motion. Grimsley has also previously served as the Chair of the Board in the past.

“I would just like to say welcome to the new School Board members and I’m looking forward to working with each and every one of you,” Grimsley said.

Rob Walter was the previous sitting Board Chair and put his name out there for the position again at Monday’s meeting. He was humble though in transitioning the position.

“Ms. Grimsley, I wish you the best,” Walter said.

Grimsley then opened the floor for nominations for Vice Chair. Furr was nominated by Blackwell and that was seconded by new member Denise Adcock. Walter also nominated Blackwell for Vice Chair. Her nomination received a second from Carolyn Carpenter.

Furr was selected with five votes carrying the majority.