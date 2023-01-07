Jackson Park recognized for growth among state elementary schools

Jackson Park Elementary recognized at the Kannapolis Board of Education meeting for its outstanding student performance results for the 2021-22 school year. The recognition came at the December board meeting,

A few weeks earlier, the North Carolina State School Board approved the final school performance results for all North Carolina public schools for the 2021-22 school year, as the accountability data for all schools were verified. At the forefront of this accountability data is student growth. In its most simple terms, student growth is a measure of the progress students make in a year’s worth of instruction.

In North Carolina, educational leaders are able to see individual student growth, growth for specific classrooms, and overall school growth. Any growth beyond what is expected for a school year is referred to as “exceeding growth.” Further, in reporting for elementary schools, the state focuses specifically on growth in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade reading; 3rd, 4th and 5th grade math; and 5th grade science. Each school is then given a growth index number based on how well the students performed.For 2021-22, not only did Jackson Park Elementary exceed growth, but with a school growth index of 8.77, Jackson Park had the 12th highest growth of all elementary schools in North Carolina.

Jackson Park also ranked in the top 5% of all schools (for all levels), in North Carolina, for overall school growth.