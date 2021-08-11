Kannapolis City Schools increases wages for non-certified staff

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously to increase the salaries of non-certified staff at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Non-certified staff — which includes bus drivers, teachers assistants and food service workers, among others — will now be paid a minimum of $13 an hour and the increase will be retroactive to July 1 and will be reflected in their August paychecks.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
Mr. Garay said the increase is aimed at retaining good staff the district already has and recruiting in more people as well in the future.
Salary increases for non-certified staff have been in discussion at the state level and there has been talk of mandating an increase to $13 an hour, however, KCS did not want to wait for the state to raise the wages and decided to do it themselves.
But if the state does mandate the change the district will be able to account for the raises more efficiently with state funds. There will always be local employees the district has to pay for by themselves though, so this is a raise done very much so of their own volition rather than simply something they were told to do.
“I definitely think it’s the right thing to do,” KCS Director of Business Operations Will Crabtree said. “As Mr. Garay said it’s been a long time coming. We’ve had just a terrible time retaining employees and trying to hire employees when even your fast food restaurants are offering these big signing bonuses and things like that.
“I think it’s a small step but it’s a very important step for us to take.”
Board Member Anita Parker made a motion to accept the proposed increase while Kristina Cook seconded it. It passed 4-0 as Kevin Clark was not in attendance Monday.
“I’m happy that we’re able to do this,” Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams said. “We’ve had a lot of people who have worked hard for us for a long time and we haven’t always been able to show them how much we appreciate them.
“We’ve tried, but I’m thankful we’re able to do this and I’m sure they’ll be thankful as well.”