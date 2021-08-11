Kannapolis City Schools increases wages for non-certified staff

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously to increase the salaries of non-certified staff at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Non-certified staff — which includes bus drivers, teachers assistants and food service workers, among others — will now be paid a minimum of $13 an hour and the increase will be retroactive to July 1 and will be reflected in their August paychecks.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”

Mr. Garay said the increase is aimed at retaining good staff the district already has and recruiting in more people as well in the future.

Salary increases for non-certified staff have been in discussion at the state level and there has been talk of mandating an increase to $13 an hour, however, KCS did not want to wait for the state to raise the wages and decided to do it themselves.

