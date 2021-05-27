Kevin Garay named Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools

The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve Kevin Garay as the new Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools.
Current Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced his retirement in February. Garay will officially assume his duties as Superintendent on July 1.
“Mr. Garay quickly and clearly rose to the top,” Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams said at a special called meeting Thursday. “He has a long history here in Kannapolis and he’s done a great job and we’re certainly proud of all you’ve done and we look forward to working with you for a long time.”
Garay was named the Assistant Superintendent at Kannapolis City Schools in 2019. Prior to that he served as Assistant Principal at A.L. Brown High School from 2005 to 2009 and principal at the same school from 2009 to 2014. He then served as principal at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte from 2014 to 2019. He was named the Principal of the Year for the North Learning Community in 2018.
He was one of 32 applicants for the new Superintendent position at KCS and was one of seven who interviewed for the job.
“I want to thank the Board of Education for all the work you’ve put in for the search,” Garay said at Thursday’s meeting. “It is a process. It doesn’t come easy. And I appreciate just (the Board) overseeing the process and working with (the recruiting team) and all that went into that preparation and the time you all diligently spent on behalf of the district. Everyone appreciates that.”
Garay was an integral part of the district’s work in moving to an online learning platform at the end of the 2019-20 school year and also a big component of helping set up the mixed educational system the district started with in 2020-21 as mandates in the state did not allow for students to be back on campus full time.
He routinely briefed the Board of Education on everything the district was setting up including how they were planning to get educational materials into students’ hands while schools were shut down as educational buildings.
He worked alongside retiring Superintendent Buckwell throughout much of the process and will continue to work on what Buckwell did while he was in the position, even beyond the curveballs thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m proud of him,” Superintendent Buckwell said while holding back tears Thursday. “I’m proud of everyone in this room as well as those who couldn’t be here.
“I’m thankful for the Board to have faith in the direction that we’ve been going and to continue in that direction and make it better. Because our kids deserve it.”