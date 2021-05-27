Kevin Garay named Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools

The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve Kevin Garay as the new Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools.

Current Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced his retirement in February. Garay will officially assume his duties as Superintendent on July 1.

“Mr. Garay quickly and clearly rose to the top,” Kannapolis Board of Education Chair Todd Adams said at a special called meeting Thursday. “He has a long history here in Kannapolis and he’s done a great job and we’re certainly proud of all you’ve done and we look forward to working with you for a long time.”

Garay was named the Assistant Superintendent at Kannapolis City Schools in 2019. Prior to that he served as Assistant Principal at A.L. Brown High School from 2005 to 2009 and principal at the same school from 2009 to 2014. He then served as principal at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte from 2014 to 2019. He was named the Principal of the Year for the North Learning Community in 2018.

He was one of 32 applicants for the new Superintendent position at KCS and was one of seven who interviewed for the job.

