Live mic during recess catches 'R-word' and derogatory comment by board member

The Board addressed the incident as well.

“I was disappointed that the incident happened and that emotions got heated to where a board member would use hurtful language to express frustrations outside of the meeting,” Walter, who is the Board Chair and the spokesman for the Board, said in an email to Independent Tribune. “This is not typical behavior and Ms. Blackwell did apologize for her actions during the meeting.”

Blackwell’s initial comments have been removed from the live stream and the Board is discussing its next move.

“We as a board need to review our board policies and discuss further with our board attorney,” Walter said. “If any additional actions are required or needed as the school board, we will address those at our next board meeting.”

The school district released a statement as well.