Local organizations hosting shoe distribution drive Aug. 14

CONCORD — Local organizations are coming together to make sure students will have exactly what they need from head to toe for the start of the school year.

Businesses, faith communities, individuals and organizations in Cabarrus County are teaming up with Samaritan’s Feet to partner on a Shoe Distribution event for students across the area a couple of weeks before the beginning of school.

On August 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., they will be giving out 500 pairs of shoes at Marvin Caldwell Park — 362 Georgia ST SW, Concord, NC, 28025 — to needy children and youth across the community ensuring that families and children have access to community resources.

Additionally, they will be giving out backpacks and school supplies to help students be prepped and ready for school which officially begins in August in Cabarrus County.

For more information on the event or to volunteer, contact Teresa Gray at 704-239-3811 or by email at epworthchildren@epworthnc.com, or Wilma King-Means at 704-777-1920.