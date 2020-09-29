Locals among the Wofford Class of 2020 graduates

SPARTANBURG, SC – Even though Wofford College was forced to postpone then cancel Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020, the college still celebrates the accomplishments of this resilient class.

Area students receiving degrees were:

Concord – Elizabeth Tien Marcum received a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and mathematics.

Davidson – Clare Elise Flaherty received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with minors in business and sociology and anthropology, magna cum laude.

Matthews – Elias Gus Gianakopoulos received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with a minor in finance.

Mooresville – Barbara Mills Kratt received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates.