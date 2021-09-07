NC Sheriffs’ Association establishes scholarships

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Sheriffs Association (NCSA) has established the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Justice Scholarship for students at 26 private colleges and universities in North Carolina that will be administered by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU).

Recipients, who must be North Carolina residents, will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Priority will be given to students whose parent or guardian has served in law enforcement, or the scholarship will go to a student majoring in criminal justice or a related program.

Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina expressed appreciation for this scholarship support, “We are thankful for this partnership with NCSA to assist qualifying students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement and to give back to the dependents of those who are already serving our community. We are looking forward to working with NCSA to administer these funds.”

Recipients of the scholarship will be chosen by the financial aid office at the university that the student plans to attend or is currently attending. Applications are available from the university's financial aid office, and after completion, should be returned to the university's financial aid office.