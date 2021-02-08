Neighborhoods protest proposed zoning for Roberta Road Middle School

“It kills me that they’re going to do this.”

She continued: “And just the idea that they’re going to take our kids out of our area and move them so far away with a different community of kids, it’s just not fair and that’s what we’re here to fight for.”

A petition started by Sameer Arora calling for the reconsideration of the plan for rezoning of this area has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures over the last month.

It got enough support that this group actually banded together to create their own alternative plan that would keep both Christenbury and Highland Creek at Harris Road Middle School.

The way they hope that gets done is the new developments that are coming to the area and account for much of the zoning of the middle school that is set to open in the fall of 2022, will be kept out of the planning so these two particular neighborhoods can stay in.

It’s unclear if the School Board will take this idea into account, but they are doing their best to listen. Making everyone happy will be a challenge though as many saw last year with the Cox Mill Elementary School realignment.