Neighborhoods protest proposed zoning for Roberta Road Middle School

CABARRUS COUNTY — With the final meeting about the rezoning to the new Roberta Road Middle School set for Thursday, neighborhood members flocked to the Education Center before Monday’s School Board meeting to express their displeasure with the current plan.
Several members of the Highland Creek and Christenbury neighborhoods already spoke at a School Board meeting in January asking for adjustments to the plan which would force a number of families to commute across I-85 to the new middle school.
Changes were made to the proposed plan after that date, but still, one neighborhood was cut in half which some in the neighborhoods don’t see as the best plan. Many people moved to this location specifically for the school.
“We picked our school because it’s a global, citizen-ready school, I interviewed the principal and I spent so much time researching and then we bought our house,” Shannon Young, a parent in the Highland Creek neighborhood, said. “I wouldn’t have picked this house if I knew I’d have to move my child nine miles away so I’m just here with the group to help protect our children’s school.”
Rezoning of schools can be a highly contentious topic. The conversation last year related to the rezoning of Cox Mill Elementary School garnered a lot of interest and very much split the areas on who wanted to move and who didn’t.
The hope this time around for the School Board is they will be able to hear everything everyone has to say and make the best decision for everyone as challenging as that might be.
“For right now we want to hear all the sides,” School Board Chair Holly Grimsley said in a phone call Monday. “We want to hear all the sides, the recommendations, how we can kind of work those together.
“We want that next public meeting to take place because they’re working with a lot of that information and what comes out of that will be discussed at that meeting. So I think there will be more information out of that one that will (influence) how we’ll make a decision.”
The meeting for all parents involved with the rezoning will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Monday’s meeting will be important though as five parents from Highland Creek and Christenbury will speak during the public comment portion of the event.
Liz Altschuler spoke previously during January’s meeting and will address the Board again on Monday.
“My biggest thing is I don’t think it’s fair to move children out of the feeder pattern and then move them back in three years later,” she said. “Middle school is such a hard time in life for anyone and to take them out of what they know…and move them somewhere they don’t know at a hard time is not fair to them.
“It kills me that they’re going to do this.”
She continued: “And just the idea that they’re going to take our kids out of our area and move them so far away with a different community of kids, it’s just not fair and that’s what we’re here to fight for.”
A petition started by Sameer Arora calling for the reconsideration of the plan for rezoning of this area has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures over the last month.
It got enough support that this group actually banded together to create their own alternative plan that would keep both Christenbury and Highland Creek at Harris Road Middle School.
The way they hope that gets done is the new developments that are coming to the area and account for much of the zoning of the middle school that is set to open in the fall of 2022, will be kept out of the planning so these two particular neighborhoods can stay in.
It’s unclear if the School Board will take this idea into account, but they are doing their best to listen. Making everyone happy will be a challenge though as many saw last year with the Cox Mill Elementary School realignment.
“How it was with Cox Mill, we made one change and made another area (unhappy),” Grimsley said. “If you change one area and make it good, you could have a negative impact on another area, so you’ve got to kind of look at it from all angles and altogether to see what that complete, total picture looks like.”
She continued: “What we heard the most the last time is that there were people that didn’t feel like they were heard. This time we’re going at that just a little bit differently. Same process, but getting more input and we will really reevaluate some of those recommendations or changes that they’re asking for before it actually comes to the Board. And there’s definitely more public input, just like with Thursday’s meeting coming up I really want to hear what comes out of that because that meeting is going to take into consideration what is involved tonight and the previous one.”
Monday’s School Board meeting started at 6 p.m. and can be seen live on the Cabarrus County Schools YouTube page.