Cabarrus County Schools' Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments which were approved by our Board of Education on Monday, June 5th, 2023.

Phillip Penn, Chief Financial Officer for Harford (Conn.) Public Schools, has been named Chief Financial Officer for the district. He will replace Carol Herndon, who has resigned. He will begin his new role on July 31st.

Penn's background includes more than 20 years of experience in the private sector, most notably with The Hartford Financial Services Group where he served as Vice President of Finance Strategic Initiatives. He began his work in public education in 2015, serving with Plymouth (Conn.) Public Schools and New Haven (Conn.) Public Schools before moving to his current position with Hartford Public Schools in 2021.

Penn holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and Business Managment from Cornell University and his MBA in finance from Southern New Hampshire University.

Karl Sain, Director of Advanced Academics for Cabarrus County Schools, has been named Chief of Evaluation, Research, and Accountability for the district, replacing Mathew Fail, who has resigned.

Sain began his educational career as a math teacher in 2005. Later, he served as assistant principal at West Lincoln Middle School before transitioning to Gaston County Schools as curriculum facilitator for math in 2015. Karl began his career with Cabarrus County Schools in 2017 as Instructional Specialist for Secondary Math before moving into his current position last July.

Sain holds his bachelor’s and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He also holds a master's degree in Executive Leadership from Gardner-Webb.

Courtlyn Reeves, principal at Ridge Road Middle School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools), has been named Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, replacing Dr. Michael Williams who is transitioning to Chief Human Resources Officer for the district on July 1st as a result of the retirement of Dr. Marion Bish. Reeves will begin his new role on July 7th.

Reeves started his career as a Teach for America member at Vance High School (CMS) where he taught math. He began his administrative career as assistant principal at North Mecklenburg High School (CMS) in 2013 before moving to the same role at Vance in 2015. In 2018, Reeves was named principal at Greenway Park Elementary School (CMS). He began his current role at Ridge Road Middle School in 2020.

Reeves holds a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and a master's degree from Winthrop University.

Tracey Hayes, Executive Director of the Central and Southeast Leaning Community in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, has been named Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction as part of a reorganization within the Curriculum and Instruction Department due to the move of Karl Sain to Chief of Evaluation, Research, and Accountability. Hayes will begin her new role on June 28th.

Hayes began her career as an elementary school teacher before serving as a literacy facilitator, interim principal and assessor for National Board candidates. She began her central office career in 2018 with CMS.

Hayes holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte and a master's degree from Winthrop University. She is also National Board Certified as a middle school generalist.

Michael Baaden, assistant principal at Beverly Hills Elementary School, has been named principal of the school, replacing Dr. Richie Wells, who has transitioned to principal at W.M. Irvin Elementary School. Baaden will begin his new role on June 12th.

Baaden began his educational career as a teacher assistant in Brookhaven, N.Y, in 1999, before starting as a classroom teacher in Brooklyn, N.Y.. His administrative career began in 2005. Michael came to Cabarrus County Schools in 2014 as a teacher at Beverly Hills Elementary. He has been assistant principal at the school since 2015.

Baaden holds a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York and a master's degree from Dowling College. He also has an advanced certification from The College of St. Rose.

Anna Downing, STEM and MTSS coach at Beverly Hills Elementary School, has been named assistant principal of the school with the transition of Michael Baaden to principal. Downing will begin her new role on June 12th.

Downing started teaching in 2003 and came to Cabarrus County Schools in 2012 as a teacher at Cox Mill Elementary School. She began her current role at Beverly Hills in 2021.

Downing holds a bachelor's degree from Coastal Carolina University and is completing her master's work at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Caroline Hall, English teacher at Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute, has been named assistant principal at the school in a position created by the addition of CHSI's second class of freshmen this fall. She will begin her new role on July 17th.

Hall began her career as a teacher in Hickory in 2008. She has also served as a teacher in the Iredell-Statesville School District. She joined Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute in her current role as part of the inaugural staff last fall.

Hall holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree from Appalachian State University. She is currently enrolled in the graduate certificate program at Appalachian State.

Chase Tinnel, Social Studies teacher and Lead Mentor for Beginning Teachers at West Cabarrus High School, has been named assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School, replacing Larry Sullivan, who resigned earlier this year. Tinnel will begin his new role at Mount Pleasant on June 12th.

Tinnel began his career as a substitute teacher, teacher assistant and special education tutor before beginning his classroom teacher role at Hickory Ridge Middle School in 2011. In 2022, he transitioned to his current position at West Cabarrus.

Tinnel holds a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and a master's degree from Simmons University. He is a Principal Fellow for Cabarrus County and is currently enrolled in that program at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Robert Egnot, Dean of Students at Piedmont Middle School (CMS), has been named assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle School, replacing Brad Hinson who is retiring. He will begin his new role at Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle on July 17th.

Egnot served as a middle school teacher for nine years at Piedmont Middle before transitioning to his current role in administration in 2019.

Egnot holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Pennsylvania and a master's degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.