New middle school officially open on Roberta Road

Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) opened its ninth middle school to the public on Monday, with a dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility were offered at 4850 Roberta Road, Concord, immediately following the ceremony.

The 1,200-student facility, designed by Concord’s Yates Chreitzberg Hughes Architects and delivered by Construction Manager-at-Risk firm Shelco, LLC, will open to students on Aug. 29. The school features 190,000 square feet of administrative, dining, arts, media, athletics and classroom space.

CCS is expected to have 1,600 more students than last school year.

Roberta Road Principal Kristy Bullock said she was excited that so many people from the community turned out for dedication and that it shows how they want to be involved with the new school.

Roberta Road will be the site of the district’s first middle school Mandarin and Spanish Immersion programs. It will be part of the Participate Learning Global Leaders Framework.

Roberta Road Middle will open with 950 students in grades six to eight and have a staff of 61 certified teachers.

