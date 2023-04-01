Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Board of Education on Monday, March 27.

Dr. Richard "Richie" Wells, principal at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary School, has been named principal at W.M. Irvin Elementary School. He will replace interim principal Dr. Colleen Sain, who will transition to serve as the interim principal at Beverly Hills. Richie begins his new role at W.M. Irvin on Monday, April 3.

Wells began his teaching career in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2004 before moving into administration as an assistant principal at C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School in 2012. He later transitioned to the same position at Winecoff STEM Elementary before being named principal of Beverly Hills Elementary in 2018.

Wells earned his bachelor's degree, master's degree, and completed his doctoral degree at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Nemal Patel, principal at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools), has been named principal at Roberta Road Middle School, replacing interim principal Tim Farrar. Patel will begin his role at Roberta Road Middle on May 8.

Patel's educational career began as a teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system in 2011. His administrative career began in 2015 as the Dean of Students at Mountain Island Lake Academy (CMS). He later joined North Mecklenburg High School (CMS) as an assistant principal and was named principal at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School (CMS) in 2019.

Patel earned his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University. He completed his master's degree at Winthrop University.

Elizabeth "Beth" Foster, assistant principal at Rocky River Elementary School, has been named principal at Carl. A. Furr Elementary School, replacing Darin Roberts, who is retiring. Foster will begin her new role at Carl A. Furr on May 1.

Foster began her career with Cabarrus County Schools in 2006. She has served as an Exceptional Children's teacher previously at Concord Middle School and Hickory Ridge Middle School. She began her administrative career as an assistant principal at Central Cabarrus High School before transitioning to her current role as assistant principal at Rocky River Elementary.

Foster holds a bachelor's degree from La Moyne College and a master's degree from Wingate University.

Angelia Grant, dean of students at Northwest School of the Arts (CMS), has been named assistant principal at Winecoff STEM Elementary School, replacing Michelle Kline who has transitioned to the same role at Central Cabarrus High School. Grant will begin her role at Winecoff STEM Elementary at a date to be determined later.

Grant began her educational career with Gaston County Schools in 2013. She later served as an Exceptional Children's teacher at Hough High School (CMS) before beginning her administrative career at P.W. Moore Elementary School in Elizabeth City. She has since served as the dean of students at A.L. Brown High School and in her current role as dean of students at Northwest School of the Arts (CMS).

Grant holds both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Mitchell Owens, social studies teacher at West Rowan High School, has been named assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School, replacing Larry Sullivan, who has resigned. Owens will begin his role at Mt. Pleasant High at a date to be determined later.

Owens began his educational career in 2013 as a teacher at Jesse Carson High School (Rowan-Salisbury Schools). He then moved to his current position as an AP and inclusion social studies teacher at West Rowan High.

Owens earned his bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University and his master's degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.