Newly elected school board members discuss their goals

CABARRUS COUNTY — Over the last several months the hot topic of conversation on the Cabarrus County Board of Education has been COVID-19. With that has come two questions: When should students and teachers get back onto campus and how can it be done safely?

So logically, that was a large part of the discussion in the lead up to the election in November. It’s not outlandish to say many of those who voted for the four open seats on the Board made their selections based off of that conversation.

But a board of education seat is a four-year term. Even some of the most outlandish predictions for the widespread distribution of a vaccine sat at two years or so which would mean the comfort level for getting back to normal might come just one year into the terms of the four newly elected members.

These four Board members who were elected first and foremost discussed COVID-19 and getting the two questions above answered, but they have so much more they would like to do.

Tim Furr has already served on the Board of Education in the past, so he already has an idea of what works and what the community wants and he wants to establish that same connection again when he is once again seated on the BOE.