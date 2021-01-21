Northwest Cabarrus grad earns Top 10 award for podcast in national competition

The Northwest Cabarrus graduate hopes to eventually turn that last semester into her everyday career. She wants to cover politics whether that be at the local level to start or even on Capitol Hill right out of college if she can swing it.

She’s not yet set up for a job, but she does have an opportunity this summer to get a firsthand look at her dream position as she will be going up to Washington D.C. for an internship where she will get to cover our nation’s political center up close.

She is part of a program that will place her at either a newspaper or TV station or website that will put her on the front lines of reporting on politics in the nation’s capital. This will give her a great look at what she could eventually do, but she won’t limit herself to that being her only option.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to live in Washington D.C., so politics kind of comes with that,” she said, “but I like politics more now that I’ve learned more about it, but I also just like news in general, so if that’s politics or pop culture I’ll be there for it.”

Pepin has already diversified well as she is the lead political reporter for App State’s newspaper and has a podcast so she will likely be well prepared for whatever is thrown at her once she gets to D.C.