Northwest Cabarrus Sophomore selected for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

CABARRUS COUNTY — Northwest Cabarrus Sophomore Ava Torres has been selected as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on June 26 and 27.
The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. A nominee must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Torres wants to go into the nursing field and work in labor and delivery. She was introduced to the field in middle school when she was part of a STEM program. Since then her interest was sparked and with only one year left before she has to make a decision on her future, getting the opportunity to participate in this event was a welcome surprise.
“I was very excited,” she said in a phone call Thursday. “I got it in the mail and I was just elated. I was very excited.”
Torres was nominated locally for the honor and her nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
She is part of the Health Sciences program at Northwest Cabarrus High School which she had to sign up for several years ago. Every school in the district has a similar academy set up such as Information Technology at Cox Mill, Engineering and Automation at J.M. Robinson and Public Safety at Concord.
Students wanting to participate can apply from anywhere in the district and attend the high school hosting the programs. Torres’s brother went to Hickory Ridge for the Hospitality and Tourism program there even though the family is zoned for Central Cabarrus.
“I think it’s very beneficial if you’re interested in a certain career and if you can get yourself to one of these schools then you should get into one of these academies,” Ava’s father Gene said in Thursday’s phone call. “A lot of people still don’t know about them.”
Ava will be part of the event in June along with several other thousand aspiring medical professionals. Attendees will hear from Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science Winners during the two-day Congress which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers will give advice on what to expect in medial school as well as tell stories of patients who are “living medical miracles.” Participants will also learn about cutting-edge advances in the future of medicine and medical technology.
“I’m looking forward to working with all of these other people because I know I’m not the only one,” Ava said. “And just connecting and creating connections with people and figuring out a path that works best for me and learning as much as I can.”
Students who attend the Congress will also be offered free services. Some of which are given via online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate, as well as opportunities to be guided and mentored by physicians or medical students.
Torres said she hopes to either go to North Carolina or East Carolina for college, but hopefully East Carolina due to the level of their nursing program.
“I’ve been thinking about this field for a while,” she said. “I’m currently at Northwest (Cabarrus) in the Medical Academy over there so that’s how I’m also pursuing it. It’s just been an interest of mine and I just want to learn as much as I can.”
Her father was just as excited as she was for the nomination and can’t wait to see what she does with her future.
“I’m very proud,” Mr. Torres said. “She’s in the top of her class and she’s knocking it out.”