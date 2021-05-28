Northwest Cabarrus Sophomore selected for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Students wanting to participate can apply from anywhere in the district and attend the high school hosting the programs. Torres’s brother went to Hickory Ridge for the Hospitality and Tourism program there even though the family is zoned for Central Cabarrus.

“I think it’s very beneficial if you’re interested in a certain career and if you can get yourself to one of these schools then you should get into one of these academies,” Ava’s father Gene said in Thursday’s phone call. “A lot of people still don’t know about them.”

Ava will be part of the event in June along with several other thousand aspiring medical professionals. Attendees will hear from Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science Winners during the two-day Congress which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers will give advice on what to expect in medial school as well as tell stories of patients who are “living medical miracles.” Participants will also learn about cutting-edge advances in the future of medicine and medical technology.

“I’m looking forward to working with all of these other people because I know I’m not the only one,” Ava said. “And just connecting and creating connections with people and figuring out a path that works best for me and learning as much as I can.”