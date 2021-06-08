Oakley on Carson-Newman Dean’s List

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman University student, Aaron Oakley of Concord, made Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.