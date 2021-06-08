 Skip to main content
Oakley on Carson-Newman Dean’s List
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman University student, Aaron Oakley of Concord, made Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

