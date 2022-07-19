Parker named Cabarrus Schools assistant superintendent

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on July 11.

Johanna Parker, assistant superintendent in Dare County Schools, has been named assistant superintendent of elementary education, replacing Sarah Reeves, who was named Chief Academic Officer in May.

Parker began her teaching career in 2012 at Weldon City Schools as a fifth-grade teacher. In 2016, she was named Principal Resident before assuming an assistant principal position at Edgecombe County Public Schools in 2017.

She was named director of innovation for Dare County Schools in 2018 and led the implementation of the first district wide Dual Language Immersion program in the state.

Parker earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, a master’s degree from North Carolina State University, and a doctoral degree from East Carolina University.

Concord Middle assistant principal

Elizabeth (Beth) Mizelle, reading interventionist/Skills Plus at Harold E. Winkler Middle School, has been named assistant principal at Concord Middle School.

Mizelle joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2015 as a fourth grade reading and writing teacher at Winecoff Elementary School. She transferred to Charles E. Boger Elementary School in 2018. During her tenure at Boger, she served on several committees and led the school’s VEX Robotics team. She joined the Winkler staff in 2020 as a sixth-grade science teacher before assuming her current role. She also completed her principal internship at the school.

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania; she earned an additional master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.