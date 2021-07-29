Pfeiffer eliminates debt for more than 225 students

MISENHEIMER - More than 225 students at Pfeiffer University have had their school debts eliminated, University administrators announced Thursday.

About $425k in unpaid tuition and fees were relieved through funds obtained from a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) federal grant. The students affected were those with unpaid balances and enrolled at the University between March 13, 2020, and July 19 of this year.

“Using the institutional share of Pfeiffer’s government aid was an easy decision for the University,” said Shivon Lee, Controller of Pfeiffer University. “To me, this is significant: Generally, if a student has a balance from a semester, they can’t proceed to the next semester until that old balance is satisfied. I am pleased the University chose to use these funds to allow our students to continue their educational pursuits.”