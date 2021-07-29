 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pfeiffer eliminates debt for more than 225 students
0 Comments

Pfeiffer eliminates debt for more than 225 students

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer has forgiven about $425,000 in unpaid tuition and fees.

 Submitted photo

MISENHEIMER - More than 225 students at Pfeiffer University have had their school debts eliminated, University administrators announced Thursday.

About $425k in unpaid tuition and fees were relieved through funds obtained from a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) federal grant. The students affected were those with unpaid balances and enrolled at the University between March 13, 2020, and July 19 of this year.

“Using the institutional share of Pfeiffer’s government aid was an easy decision for the University,” said Shivon Lee, Controller of Pfeiffer University. “To me, this is significant: Generally, if a student has a balance from a semester, they can’t proceed to the next semester until that old balance is satisfied. I am pleased the University chose to use these funds to allow our students to continue their educational pursuits.”

jeremiah_schenck_mlax_2020_21.png

Jeremiah Darrell Schenck said the move couldn't have come at a better time because his mother hasn't worked for months because of an injury suffered on her job.

For Jeremiah Darrell Schenck ’23 of Gastonia, the HEERF assistance couldn’t have arrived at a better time. His mother hasn’t been able to work for months, having been injured on the job. Knowing his last tuition bill has been paid, he can move forward with some welcome breathing room, focusing on his major, Computer Information Systems, and playing men’s lacrosse. Were it not for HEERF, he’d likely have to put Pfeiffer on hold and work full-time for at least six months until he made enough money to pay his last tuition bill.

Mackenzie_Swetnam.png

Mackenzie Deanna Swetnam is finishing up a bachelor's degree and will continue her education in pursuit of a Master of Business Administration.

Mackenzie Deanna Swetnam, a 3-2 program student at Pfeiffer, is also looking at a brighter future because Pfeiffer is waiving her tuition debts. She is finishing up a B.S. degree in Business Management and Leadership and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Pfeiffer.

Were it not for the HEERF assistance, she’d have to put her education on hold for “several months” until she earned enough money to cover her summer bill. She’s now able to work and attend Pfeiffer at the same time.

Lee stressed that the writing off of students’ debt is not contingent on their enrolling at Pfeiffer.

“I believe this validates Pfeiffer’s commitment to putting students first,” she said. “This is not about Pfeiffer; it’s about helping our students continue their journey wherever that may lead.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces fraud charges

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts