Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
BATON ROUGE, LA – The following people were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Area students are:

Huntersville – Margaret Cuthbertson and Wai-won Rivers at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Concord – Brittian Beaver at Montana State University; Sheila Brock at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

