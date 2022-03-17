Robotics coach and local teams led the nation

“I was nominated by a colleague. It was kind of neat because they had not heard anything,” Parisi explained, “and then we were at a faculty meeting and (Principal) Dennis Hobbs had a guy come up live on the TV behind him and we were all like, ‘What’s that guy doing on the TV?’ and then he presented me with the award.”

Parisi has been selected as Jay M. Robinson’s Teacher of the Year in 2005, 2015 and 2020.

Parisi shared a few “hot irons” he has in the fire for CCS VEX. They are working on a presentation to show the necessity to increase the VEX coaching supplements. Competitive VEX can be a 52-week activity for a coach serious about building a A+ program. Every year the new design challenge is released at the world championships. At that moment, students and coaches can begin the process of designing, engineering, building, testing, and repeating up till the next world championships.

“VEX is not a spring, fall or winter activity,” Parisi emphasized. “It is a yearlong activity where students are engaged in problem solving, critical thinking, teamwork, collaboration, communications, and interpersonal skill development. We must recognize the time and effort a VEX coach puts into this program.