Robotics coach and local teams led the nation

David Parisi, a teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School for almost 20 years, started the Vex Robotics Team 5139 almost 10 years ago and his team recently won a spot at the World Vex Robotics Competition to be held in Dallas, Texas, in May. Now the JMRHS program has expanded to five teams and is one of 31 Cabarrus County Schools participating in the competitive VEX platform. Parisi has recently been named the VEX director of operations for Cabarrus County Schools.
At the State Vex Robotics Competition at Jay M. Robinson High School on Saturday, March 12, Parisi's Team 5139 scored big and three of the individual teams took home trophies. Team 5139B won the Design Award, Team 5139C won the Create Award, and Team 5139E won the Championship Match, securing all the teams a spot at the World Vex Robotics Competition.
"I couldn't be more proud or excited to get to take them to the world's championships. It's such a great opportunity," said Parisi.
“I was the head wrestling coach for 10 years. When my youngest son graduated, something was telling me I needed to go in a different direction, so the transition from being a wrestling coach to coaching robotics began. We started looking and found a third-party curriculum that used VEX components and equipment within the course. CTE (Careers and Technical Education) proceeded to submit the necessary paperwork to NCDPI and we were off and running.” said Parisi.
“We started Vex Competitions in 2013. At the time Official Vex didn’t exist in North Carolina. TSA (Technology Student Association) is one of the eight NC CTSO’s (Career Technical Student Organizations). TSA held a Fall Conference and a State Conference where we competed in the robotics competition,” he explained. Robinson registered a TSA Chapter for five years with Parisi running the VEX events for the NC State TSA Chapter.
During the team’s second year of TSA Parisi, met some of the Robotics Education Competition Foundation folks who ran the National TSA VEX competition. These people approached Parisi with the idea of starting “Official VEX” events in North Carolina. Parisi laughed, “I think it’s safe to say we know what the answer to that question was.”
The Robinson VEX program started with three teams. For startup funds, Parisi said he went to the JMR PTSO and asked for 5–10 minutes to present what this VEX thing was all about. He said with a laugh that he took 25 minutes but at the end of the meeting the PTSO gave him enough to fund one team. The Hartsell and William’s Law Firm in Concord committed to donating funds for one team and the principal of the school at the time, Greg Hall, ponied up funds for the third team. JMR Team 5139A, B, & C were off and running.
In 2012-13, all three teams qualified for the world’s championships. That year, they were in Anaheim, California. For the last several years they had been in Louisville, Kentucky, and after going virtual the previous two years, this year they will be held in Dallas, Texas. Pre-COVID, North Carolina had 130 VRC teams in middle and high school. Parisi said, “We have hosted the state championships since the beginning.”
In 2016-17, Parisi had an opportunity to go after a districtwide grant provided by NASA through the REC Foundation, with a value of $38,000 to put one team in every school that wanted to participate. This was the launch of Cabarrus County Schools district events and teams.
“In 2019-20, Cabarrus County had 94 teams and we had 15 events scheduled for that season. Due to the COVID outbreak, the final two events: VRX IQ Elementary and Middle School State Championships had to be canceled. We had 60 teams coming to Robinson,” Dave said. “My goal over the next couple of years is to get the program back up to where it’s sustainable. Working with Dr. Crystal Hill, and a team of colleagues that see the impact of this program is really promising.”
The districtwide summer camp program fired back up during the summer of 2021. The program had a record number of campers with the proceeds going directly back into the CCS VEX program in the form of team registration funds, team event registration funds, and other expenses necessary to run a robotics program.
During the 2018-19 season, Parisi was inducted into the REC Hall of Fame and recognized at the world championships in Louisville, Ky. In 2020-21, he was one of 15 people out of 743 nominees throughout the nation awarded the Life Changer of the Year Award given by National Life Foundation.
“I was nominated by a colleague. It was kind of neat because they had not heard anything,” Parisi explained, “and then we were at a faculty meeting and (Principal) Dennis Hobbs had a guy come up live on the TV behind him and we were all like, ‘What’s that guy doing on the TV?’ and then he presented me with the award.”
Parisi has been selected as Jay M. Robinson’s Teacher of the Year in 2005, 2015 and 2020.
Parisi shared a few “hot irons” he has in the fire for CCS VEX. They are working on a presentation to show the necessity to increase the VEX coaching supplements. Competitive VEX can be a 52-week activity for a coach serious about building a A+ program. Every year the new design challenge is released at the world championships. At that moment, students and coaches can begin the process of designing, engineering, building, testing, and repeating up till the next world championships.
“VEX is not a spring, fall or winter activity,” Parisi emphasized. “It is a yearlong activity where students are engaged in problem solving, critical thinking, teamwork, collaboration, communications, and interpersonal skill development. We must recognize the time and effort a VEX coach puts into this program.
“We are also moving forward with the development of a districtwide booster organization to be a fundraising arm for the entire district program,” Parisi continued. “We have a lot of talented parents out there. If we can organize this effort and capitalize on our amazing parent base, out teams and coaches would have the resources to build their team count enabling more students to be involved and compete in more events throughout the season. Additionally, we have submitted team rosters to the county office where they have set up a system to track the VEX demographic. We will be able to show detailed records of the VEX participants. This will be amazing data to share with corporate partners as we reach out for support funding. To highlight this effort, if looking academically at the top six Jay M. Robinson Seniors, five of the six are four-year VEX team members.
“Corning Inc. has been a great supporter – we have received grant funds from them the past four years. These funds have been used to purchase a trailer to haul equipment, computer laptops to distribute to teams for programming, and equipment to run two competitive events simultaneously,.”
Also, Parisi thanked Allen and Ballard Insurance, Edward Jones – E. Craig Porter, Lowe’s of Harrisburg, and Sam’s Club for their gracious donations and support of the competitive VEX program.
Parisi also shared his vision of pulling the Program Choice schools into the VEX program. “When presenting the district grant opportunity to the BOE, I expressed how the academy programs could piggy-back onto the CCS VEX initiative. Academy students and coordinators could engage in the events while teaching the academy content. For example, the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism could have a student team that shops for bids from catering vendors for the season events. These same students can be at the events to set up and oversee the volunteer hospitality room and service the team of 30+ volunteers. This could earn these students an Academy Volunteer Certificate at the same time they’re engaged in their field. Other system academies that have a direct line with the activities of Official VEX Events are Cox Mill’s Academy of IT and Robinson’s Academy of Engineering and Automation. Imagine for a moment how this would look to current and incoming businesses throughout the county.
“We do have one of the better district run programs in the nation. Having said that, the growth potential is amazing. We haven’t even scratched the surface of this program’s potential. When we have the number of students competing in competitive VEX as the State of Indiana, then we’ll have arrived. Until then, every student that wants to be involved in this STEM program but can’t be due to funding, deserves our best effort to change that situation.”