Rowan-Cabarrus Community College selects new student ambassadors

Briant McDaniel, a Cabarrus County Early College high school senior, chose Rowan-Cabarrus to get a head start on his higher education goals by earning his high school diploma and his Associate in Science degree at the same time. He hopes to attend UNC Chapel Hill to pursue a bachelor’s degree. He plans to use his time as an Ambassador to assist other students and be a voice for the College in the community.

Alshonda Peoples is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree and plans to transfer to Catawba College to earn her bachelor’s degree, with the goal of a career in social work. She chose to enroll at Rowan-Cabarrus for its small classes, affordability and close-knit, family feel. As an Ambassador, she looks forward to using her “gift of being able to talk to anyone, anywhere” to forge relationships with other students and members of the community and serve as a positive role model.

“I am excited and proud to welcome this new group of Ambassadors, and I look forward to working with them as they represent the College,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Our excellent Ambassador program helps these outstanding students become engaged community leaders and responsible, active citizens.”