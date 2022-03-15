Rowan-Cabarrus receives national validation for cybersecurity program

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has received Program of Study Validation for its cybersecurity program from the National Security Agency (NSA).

This special designation from NSA’s National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) program positions the College as a trusted provider of cybersecurity education.

“We are pleased and honored to receive Program of Study Validation status as a testament to the excellence of our cybersecurity program,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “The College works hard to ensure that all aspects of our curriculum are cutting-edge and that we are able to meet the critical and ever-changing needs of the cybersecurity workforce. With more than 7,000 cybersecurity-related job vacancies in the Charlotte/Concord metro area, completing this validation process means that we are in a unique position to train needed cybersecurity workers for our region.”