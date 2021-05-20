Rowan-Cabarrus to celebrate second drive-through graduation

Students will wear their caps, gowns and honorary regalia and may have family and friends join them in their cars as they drive through to receive their diplomas with safety precautions, including face masks, in place.

The ceremony will be projected on the Speedway’s Jumbotron video screen, which is 200 feet wide and 80 feet tall. Graduates and their guests will be able to tune their FM radio and hear the ceremony in their cars. While each graduate is limited to one car, family and friends may join in the celebration as the ceremony is streamed live at www.rccc.edu/grad2021.

Dr. Darise “Dari” Caldwell, former president of Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center and a member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, will deliver the keynote commencement address.