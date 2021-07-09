 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarship established to honor Ann Garver Cook
0 Comments
top story

Scholarship established to honor Ann Garver Cook

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ann Garver Cook
Submitted photo

MISENHEIMER - Pfeiffer University will award the first Ann Garver Cook Annual Scholarship to an incoming Fall 2021 student majoring in Communications. This scholarship honors Ann Garver Cook, a resident of Concord, for her distinguished career in public relations.

Cook’s career at Cannon Mills Company of Kannapolis, included her roles as Director of Public Relations, Editor of “The Cannon News,” and Corporate Secretary for Cannon Mills and its subsidiaries. In 1984 Cannon Mills named Cook as its first female Vice President in the company’s then 97-year history. Cook later joined the executive leadership of Concord Telephone Company as Director of Public Relations and Human Resources.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cook also served numerous Cabarrus County nonprofits, including United Way, Kannapolis Chamber of Commerce, Barber-Scotia College’s Board of Visitors, and Piedmont Residential Development Center. She taught Sunday School at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church for 20 years.

Currently Cook is a member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church, Concord. She still enjoys writing and recently completed “On Shady Lane,” a collection of anecdotes about growing up with four siblings during the Depression.

The Ann Garver Cook Annual Scholarship is established by her daughter, the Reverend Dr. Cathy A. Cook, and granddaughter, Jessica M. Cook, both Pfeiffer graduates.

Pfeiffer University is a private liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Its regional network of campuses includes a traditional undergraduate campus in Misenheimer, a Charlotte campus, and a Raleigh-Durham Campus. Pfeiffer’s mission is to prepare servant leaders for lifelong learning.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Buckingham Palace garden opens to visitors for first time

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Wofford graduates
Education

Local Wofford graduates

SPARTANBURG, SC – Wofford College conferred 364 degrees on 350 graduates during the 2021 Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 16.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program
Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

  • Updated

“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts