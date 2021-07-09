Scholarship established to honor Ann Garver Cook

MISENHEIMER - Pfeiffer University will award the first Ann Garver Cook Annual Scholarship to an incoming Fall 2021 student majoring in Communications. This scholarship honors Ann Garver Cook, a resident of Concord, for her distinguished career in public relations.
Cook’s career at Cannon Mills Company of Kannapolis, included her roles as Director of Public Relations, Editor of “The Cannon News,” and Corporate Secretary for Cannon Mills and its subsidiaries. In 1984 Cannon Mills named Cook as its first female Vice President in the company’s then 97-year history. Cook later joined the executive leadership of Concord Telephone Company as Director of Public Relations and Human Resources.
Cook also served numerous Cabarrus County nonprofits, including United Way, Kannapolis Chamber of Commerce, Barber-Scotia College’s Board of Visitors, and Piedmont Residential Development Center. She taught Sunday School at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church for 20 years.
Currently Cook is a member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church, Concord. She still enjoys writing and recently completed “On Shady Lane,” a collection of anecdotes about growing up with four siblings during the Depression.
The Ann Garver Cook Annual Scholarship is established by her daughter, the Reverend Dr. Cathy A. Cook, and granddaughter, Jessica M. Cook, both Pfeiffer graduates.
Pfeiffer University is a private liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Its regional network of campuses includes a traditional undergraduate campus in Misenheimer, a Charlotte campus, and a Raleigh-Durham Campus. Pfeiffer’s mission is to prepare servant leaders for lifelong learning.