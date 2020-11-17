School board names new middle school Roberta Road

“Having Roberta Mill included in the name of this school would be a well-deserved recognition of the significance of the textile industry that was for decades providing employment for thousands of Cabarrus residents,” Carpenter read from the letter. “Students who would attend this school and educators who are assigned to work at this school in the future should know about the history of the area in which it’s located and how their school got its name.”

Carpenter made a motion to name the school Roberta Mill and got a second from Laura Blackwell and a third vote as well from David Harrison.

However, because of a couple of things including confusion about the location of the school due to the name and a little bit of difficulty with saying Roberta Mill Middle School, the motion ultimately did not pass.

The discussion then turned to calling it either Roberta or Roberta Road and another school in the district aided in the conversation.

“Harris Road Middle School,” Holly Grimsley said, “you know exactly where that is, you don’t even have to think about.”