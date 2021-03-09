School Board passes budget resolution appropriating fund balance to former Superintendent

The Cabarrus County Board of Education unanimously passed a budget resolution at Monday’s meeting appropriating a fund balance of $458,000 to former Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder who resigned for purposes of retirement two weeks ago.

“The budget amendment was to provide funds for an agreement regarding the resignation of the former Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Lowder,” Board Chair Holly Grimsley said in a phone call Tuesday.

The resolution was passed with no discussing during Monday's meeting.

Dr. Lowder signed an extension to his contract with Cabarrus County Schools in 2020 through 2024. His contract stipulated he would be compensated if he resigned his position early. Lowder was eligible to retire last year but decided to stay on with the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and signed the extension less than a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The budget amendment states it was to “Appropriate (a) fund balance for the purposes of paying for an agreement with Dr. Lowder.”

Dr. Lowder’s resignation came as a surprise to many in Cabarrus County Schools and praise poured in for him on social media as well as in communications to the Independent Tribune.