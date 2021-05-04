School board votes to approve IPT's option for middle school realignment

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday to approve the Internal Planning Team’s realignment recommendation for the new middle school set to open in 2022. Carolyn Carpenter was the lone member who opposed the motion.

“I’d like to thank the staff and everyone involved for the commitment that they made to try to get this right,” Vice Chair of the Board of Education Tim Furr said.

The realignment also applies to high schools and elementary schools in the area, but the hot topic of discussion was the middle school over the last several months. One group of community members whose children live in the Christenbury and Highland Creek neighborhoods organized a petition opposing the IPT’s recommended realignment plan — also called Option BLUEr. That petition ultimately amassed more than 1,800 signatures.

This group even formulated its own alternative plan that went through several changes and ultimately ended up going by the Green+ Plan. They presented their alternative to the Board of Education over the span of multiple meetings including at the regular meeting two weeks ago.

Community group proposes alternate rezoning plan for new middle school Members of the public addressed the Cabarrus County Board of Education at Monday’s business …