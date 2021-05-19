Six KCS, CCS CTE students complete Wayne Brothers pre-apprenticeship program

KANNAPOLIS — Six students in Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools signed their certificate of completion on their pre-apprenticeship program at Wayne Brothers at a Career Signing Day at KCS’s Central office on Wednesday.
The students can now move on to the apprenticeship program at Wayne Brothers — which is essentially a paid internship — after they graduate from their respective high schools. Juan Jacquez Vergara, Elier Santilan, Juan Cabello, Kevin Nava and Salvador Ramos of A.L. Brown High School and Warren Rickard of Central Cabarrus High School signed their certificates to finish up their pre-apprenticeships at the Central Offices of Kannapolis City Schools on Wednesday.
The pre-apprenticeship program with Wayne Brothers is done in association with the Career and Technical Education Program at KCS and CCS and has moved more than 60 students through since its inception in 2018.
“This is part of an award-winning program,” KCS Career and Technical Education Director Daryle Adams said. “A couple of years ago we were awarded the North Carolina Governor’s Award for Exceptional Programming. So I want to thank you again, Wayne Brothers, the number of students they’ve allowed us to place. They took a risk, they took a chance. And what this program does is (gives) kids the skills necessary to meet the demands of the labor market. So we’re very proud of that. We’re very proud of what y’all have done. You’ll continue to do great things.”
Each of the students completed more than 135 hours of work to complete the pre-apprenticeship. The program is designed to give students a look at all aspects of Wayne Brothers’ business before choosing a pathway in the apprenticeship program which follows.
After a student finishes their apprenticeship after graduation from high school, they will have a chance to have their Associates Degree paid for in community college if they so choose.
Rusty Parker is the Career and Technical Education Director at Cabarrus County Schools. He would like to see programs like this one on an even bigger scale if possible in the future.
“Students walk out into a job, they have no college debt, they have so many opportunities through programs like this,” he said. “I would like to duplicate this about 50 times over because this is what we want our children to do is to go into programs like this.”
Students who finish the pre-apprenticeship will be employed by Wayne Brothers for a certain amount of time after high school before taking their next steps. When they finish the apprenticeship they are fully employed by the company.
“You have no idea right now how important your decision was to get involved in this,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said. “You will know one day how important that was. And today just starts it. No idea where it ends. You could be owners of construction companies. You could be owners of big buildings, you could be doing anything you want to do.
“We graduate kids from A.L. Brown that go to the Military academies, they go to Ivy League schools, they go to all the schools in the state of North Carolina including Appalachian. And we graduate folks who work and have careers and do great things for themselves and if you follow what Amanda Roberts (of Wayne Brothers) has put before you, you will be some of the most successful people in the community. You will be leaders and you will do those things that you need to do to support yourself and your families and I say congratulations to you today. Good luck and always remember what it means to be a Wonder and to be a Viking.”
Warren Rickard was also honored Wednesday with the Outstanding CTE Senior Overall Award for Central Cabarrus High School. He was the lone student not from A.L. Brown who signed his certificate Wednesday.
“He is the type of student who’s drive was to be outside getting his hands dirty and learning a new skill,” one of his teachers Rachel Adams said. “I could trust this student to do the right thing and he did it the first time.”
The pre-apprenticeship program run by the local CTE programs is also run nationwide and often receives promotion at the highest level of government as Presidents have signed executive orders to promote apprenticeships wherever possible.
Encouragement like that is why companies such as Wayne Brothers have teamed up with school systems like KCS across the country. As Adams said this is an opportunity for students to “put themselves in position to earn a career. Not just a job, but to actually get themselves involved in a career.”