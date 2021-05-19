Six KCS, CCS CTE students complete Wayne Brothers pre-apprenticeship program

“We graduate kids from A.L. Brown that go to the Military academies, they go to Ivy League schools, they go to all the schools in the state of North Carolina including Appalachian. And we graduate folks who work and have careers and do great things for themselves and if you follow what Amanda Roberts (of Wayne Brothers) has put before you, you will be some of the most successful people in the community. You will be leaders and you will do those things that you need to do to support yourself and your families and I say congratulations to you today. Good luck and always remember what it means to be a Wonder and to be a Viking.”

Warren Rickard was also honored Wednesday with the Outstanding CTE Senior Overall Award for Central Cabarrus High School. He was the lone student not from A.L. Brown who signed his certificate Wednesday.

“He is the type of student who’s drive was to be outside getting his hands dirty and learning a new skill,” one of his teachers Rachel Adams said. “I could trust this student to do the right thing and he did it the first time.”

The pre-apprenticeship program run by the local CTE programs is also run nationwide and often receives promotion at the highest level of government as Presidents have signed executive orders to promote apprenticeships wherever possible.