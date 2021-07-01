Superintendent Chip Buckwell's final day an 'emotional' one, but a 'good' one

“I’ll miss the people,” he said. “I’ll miss the kids, I’ll miss the staff, the relationships, that’s what I’m going to miss. And we’re going to keep a lot of the relationships because we have over the past years and I don’t see that to be changing any, but that’s the whole reason you do this work is people.”

Dr. Buckwell doesn’t know what is next yet. First, he’s going to take a couple of weeks to head out to relax and kick off his retirement, but what’s after that? Who knows?

He has plenty of time to decide.

“I don’t have a plan,” he said. “I don’t know what I’ll be doing except for the first 10 or 12 days. I know I’m going to be hanging out at the beach sitting in the sand, but after that, I don’t really have a plan. I want to take some time and figure it out and I know I’ll be doing something. People are already talking to me about, ‘Well, since you’ve got a lot of time why don’t you do this?’ And I’m like, ‘Just give me a month or two to figure it out and go from there.’”

He knows he has left the district in good hands though from Mr. Garay taking over his spot to Daryle Adams in CTE, to Angelo DelliSanti at A.L. Brown and the countless other principals at the middle school and elementary schools and the passionate teachers throughout the district.