Superintendent Chip Buckwell's final day an 'emotional' one, but a 'good' one

KANNAPOLIS — Dr. Daron “Chip” Buckwell found it impossible to escape well-wishes Wednesday on his final day as Superintendent of Kannapolis City Schools. Even when taking the time to speak with the Independent Tribune over the phone a teacher wished him a happy retirement when he stopped to get gas.
Escaping praise from his co-workers was impossible for the man affectionately known as “Chip” as the district even took the time earlier this month to organize an entire ceremony honoring Dr. Buckwell for his 36 years of service to KCS. The ceremony included honors from the Mayor, the local chapter of the NAACP, House Rep. Richard Hudson’s office and a caravan of teachers with cars decorated with his face.
Dr. Buckwell got emotional that day and he was emotional again Wednesday, but in a different way.
“Because I had such a good, long time to prepare for it, it’s been really good,” Dr. Buckwell said. “It’s been a great day, it’s been a great career, it’s been a great month, it’s just been a great time. You get to share it with people and they had some pretty funny stuff go on today, so it was a really good day. Because it could have been emotional, and it is emotional, but it’s emotional in such a wonderful way.”
Dr. Buckwell started his career in KCS in 1985 as a teacher, baseball coach and athletic trainer at A.L. Brown High School. Before becoming Superintendent five years ago he served as dropout prevention coordinator, director of student services, director of testing, principal and assistant superintendent with KCS.
His impact was so greatly felt across the district and area in general Rep. Hudson took the time to honor him on the House floor on June 1.
“I have seen Dr. Buckwell’s leadership firsthand and know how much he means to students, faculty, and staff. I am honored to call Chip my friend,” Rep. Hudson said.
He continued: “A giant among his peers in public education, Dr. Buckwell has led Kannapolis City Schools through a time of unprecedented growth. He is credited as a major catalyst for Kannapolis City Schools’ innovative magnet programs, career and technical education opportunities, and increased student achievement….Dr. Buckwell’s impact extends far beyond the classroom and he has also been a fierce advocate for our students and community at the local, state, and federal levels. As a nod to the A.L. Brown mascot, one of Chip’s favorite phrases is ‘Wonders never cease,’ and as a result of his steadfast leadership, I believe that to be true. With experience at every level within Kannapolis City Schools, Dr. Buckwell is an extraordinary educator whose work will allow our children to thrive for generations to come.”
Dr. Buckwell prides himself on his district preparing students for the future. He constantly lauds KCS’s award-winning CTE program as well as the apprenticeship program associated with it which helps students start their careers.
He was also front and center for career signing day at A.L. Brown this year which is a tradition started in recent years where seniors walk across the stage as in a traditional signing for athletics, but this is for academics and career work. Preparing students for the real world is what Chip always wanted to do.
“We’ve had six straight years of somebody being admitted to the military academies at A.L. Brown and nobody does that,” he said. “It’s all about the kids’ success and that is where I would be proudest. The individual wrestlers who won this past week, we’ve got kids going off after A.L. Brown High School who will be very successful in what they do in college. It’s just refreshing, it’s heartwarming, it’s all those things.”
Dr. Buckwell will be succeeded by Kevin Garay who has served as Assistant Superintendent in KCS since Aug. 2019. Before that he was the principal at Mallard Creek High School and also at A.L. Brown.
Chip was rooting for Mr. Garay to get the job and he knows he can do it well.
“I was hopeful during the process. You’re never sure or confident what’s going to happen because you don’t know who all applied and what their qualifications are, but I knew Mr. Garay was ready,” he said. “I knew that he was prepared from every standpoint…and I knew that if he got the chance he’s going to be a great leader. There’s no question about his leadership. He’s going to be just fine.”
Relationships like the one he built with Mr. Garay and his co-workers at KCS will still be there in his retirement, but he will miss the work he got to do with them every day. He will miss everything else as well.
“I’ll miss the people,” he said. “I’ll miss the kids, I’ll miss the staff, the relationships, that’s what I’m going to miss. And we’re going to keep a lot of the relationships because we have over the past years and I don’t see that to be changing any, but that’s the whole reason you do this work is people.”
Dr. Buckwell doesn’t know what is next yet. First, he’s going to take a couple of weeks to head out to relax and kick off his retirement, but what’s after that? Who knows?
He has plenty of time to decide.
“I don’t have a plan,” he said. “I don’t know what I’ll be doing except for the first 10 or 12 days. I know I’m going to be hanging out at the beach sitting in the sand, but after that, I don’t really have a plan. I want to take some time and figure it out and I know I’ll be doing something. People are already talking to me about, ‘Well, since you’ve got a lot of time why don’t you do this?’ And I’m like, ‘Just give me a month or two to figure it out and go from there.’”
He knows he has left the district in good hands though from Mr. Garay taking over his spot to Daryle Adams in CTE, to Angelo DelliSanti at A.L. Brown and the countless other principals at the middle school and elementary schools and the passionate teachers throughout the district.
He knows these people will continue to work hard for their students because he knows that’s what this is all about. He said it perfectly when Mr. Garay was named his successor in recent months.