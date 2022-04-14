Teacher of the Year: Beverly Hills' Angie McClain

Angie McClain, a kindergarten teacher at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary School, was named 2022 Hendrick Automall Concord Mills Teacher of the Year during an event on Wednesday, April 13, at the Davis Theatre.

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki made the announcement at the ceremony, which honored the district’s Teachers of the Year.

McClain began her teaching career in Cabarrus County Schools in 2007 as a teacher assistant at Winecoff STEM Elementary School. In 2019, she began working as a second-grade teacher at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary. She went on to become the AIG Teacher at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary and Patriots STEM Elementary Schools, teaching first through fifth grades. She joined the Beverly Hills STEM Elementary family full time this year teaching kindergarten.

She earned an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2013.

A strong teacher leader, McClain has served in a variety of leadership roles. These include clinical educator for multiple student teachers, CCS mentor to multiple beginning teachers, a 2019 Teacher Leadership Cohort participant, UNCC Teacher Education Institute participant, multiple nominations for Teacher of the Year, and a 2011 CCS Impact Through Education Award recipient at Winecoff STEM Elementary.

According to Beverly Hills STEM Elementary Principal Richie Wells, “Ms. McClain is the perfect representative for our District because she understands the responsibility that comes with the role. She understands the importance of diversity as an asset to any organization. In her classroom, every voice is heard and valued. She will bring a conviction to do what’s right for kids to any table, anytime, anywhere. This is the person I want representing our District.”

The other finalists for Teacher of the Year were: Karen Conner,Central Cabarrus High School; Sarah Dalton, Hickory Ridge Middle School; Heather Kundla, Harris Road Middle School; and Gordon Thacker, Concord High School.