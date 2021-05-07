Two Cabarrus County students named finalists for Blumey Awards

Two Cabarrus County Schools students — Hickory Ridge’s Bryson Battle and Northwest Cabarrus’s Cameron Meyer — are finalists this year for Best Actor in the annual Blumey Awards.
The Blumey Awards are put on every year by Blumenthal Performing Arts and aim to continue the celebration of high school musical theater. Battle and Meyer will compete with four other actors for the Best Actor Award in a 30-minute program airing on PBS Charlotte on May 25 at 8 p.m. The winner of that event will move on to the National High School Musical Theater Awards on July 15.
Ian Sullivan and Andrea Rassler have worked with their students respectively since their freshmen years and seeing their hard work culminate in Blumey Award nominations has been special for them.
“Bryson’s a wicked talented performer, just straight up,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “His sophomore year he played Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors and for a sophomore to be playing a very heavy supporting role like that — one could argue even one of the leads honestly — that’s rare that we do that.
“The kid’s just got a voice. He’s just got a phenomenal voice and then you top that off with just a work ethic. He wants it. That’s what he wants to do as his career, that’s his dream. He puts in the work and he puts in the effort every day.”
“Cameron since he was a freshman here has just approached all of the work he’s done in a really honest way and does not attach ego to anything he does,” Rassler said of Meyer. “There’s no ego involved. He just wants to learn and to grow, to explore, and that makes him the perfect candidate for any of these awards that he might be put up for.
“I was just thrilled when he got into the Top 6, I was thrilled, because I can’t think of a more deserving person.”
Meyer and Battle went through a two-day audition workshop in April working with leading industry professionals on all things theater from singing to dancing and acting. Both had to then go through two rounds of auditions before receiving their nominations.
Each of them wants to continue in theater after high school. Meyer is going to Western Carolina and entering the Musical Theater program while Battle has a full ride to Boston Conservatory at Berklee, but neither put any expectations of themselves going into the Blumey’s. They just wanted to do their best.
“It’s very overwhelming,” Meyer said. “If I’m kind of honest I didn’t think I’d make it this far because I’ve never really gotten out of my comfort zone this much to compete on anything at this level. So it was very shocking, but also super exciting.”
“I really wanted to do the Blumey’s for a really long time and this is my senior year so it’s like my first and my last time doing the Blumey’s so it was just a really nice out-of-body experience,” Battle added. “I just remember getting surrounded by love. I was getting reposted on so many people’s stories and everyone just sending me positive vibes and positive messages, it was just super sweet. It just felt really good.”
Hickory Ridge also had another performer Rachel Wilson who made it to the second round of auditions for Best Actress. Battle said he and Wilson have been dreaming of performing at the Blumey Awards for a while and he wished she could have been in the finals with him.
“We went to the Blumey’s our sophomore year together in person in the Belk Theater and just getting to watch other talented artists we were like, ‘OK, we need to be a part of this some way, some how,’ and so we both did it,” he said. “She was still really thankful and supportive I got through, but it was really sad.”
The level of talent at the Blumenthal Awards truly is deep. Sixty-six students from 34 schools compete for a total of 12 spots (six Best Actress, six Best Actor) and schools in Charlotte specializing in the arts compete as well.
“You’re going up against schools with massive talent pools,” Sullivan said. “Absolutely massive. You’ve got Ardrey Kell, you’ve got Northwest School of the Arts, you’ve got the various Day Schools that all have just these incredible talent pools. So no matter how good your students are — because our female who got picked but didn’t move on to the Top 6, Rachel Wilson, she’s amazing, just an amazing performer as well, but she also did not make the Top 6 because there’s a lot of competition.”
In fact, three of the 12 finalists this year came from Art-specific schools making up for 25 percent of all nominees. But Cabarrus County has two of the six finalists for Best Actor and they were one round away from having three of 12 overall. Cabarrus County Schools has shown the level of talent it has had in the past as Northwest Cabarrus’s Lauren Hunkele won Best Actress herself in 2015, but this year serves as a reminder of the talent the district has.
“I think as much representation, as much attention as we can bring to our schools and just us as individuals and as artists, it’s positives no matter what,” Battle said.
“It’s great. It’s a lot less pressure than just being the sole person from Cabarrus County doing it,” Meyer added. “So it makes me feel better knowing that.”
This will be the first Blumenthal Awards in two years after last year’s show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. This year’s process has been much different as normally the Blumenthal would go around evaluating specific plays and make their decisions based on performances as a whole.
This year Meyer and Battle had to go through a very different process. They had to go through actual auditions in front of a panel of judges. Each one had to sing two songs and perform a monologue across the two rounds during the two-day workshop. It was very different but something they said they found very valuable especially considering this is what they want to do in the future.
But just getting the chance to compete was what they really appreciated. Other students did not get the chance last year and they know they were fortunate to get the chance where others didn’t.
“The Blumenthal as a whole, them just continuing to do this in such a trying time and such a very concerning time is very uplifting,” Battle said. “I know that all of us theater kids who may not get to do a senior show or might not have gotten to do one last year are incredibly grateful that we got to have this experience and this opportunity.”
Getting that chance to perform and show how much their hard work is paying off is important to them and sharing that with the ones who helped them or taught them along the way is too.
“I just love being able to show my talents to people because I feel like we’re all given a special gift and what you do with it is your thing, so definitely the more I can show people what I’ve got to offer the world, I just feel like that’s super interesting,” Meyer said. “And also, the community is great too. It’s a very accepting and very uplifting and encouraging community.”
This year’s High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as The Blumey Awards, will be sponsored by Wells Fargo.
“I’m incredibly proud of them,” Sullivan said. “Just insanely proud of all of the students but especially our Cabarrus County representatives and especially Bryson obviously — special tie there. And I’m super grateful to the Blumenthal and the Blumey’s for figuring out a way to make something work this year.
“It’s a very different can of worms because normally they come and they watch shows and this year they boiled it down to just Best Actor, Best Actress and had them go through an audition process, they worked them in a boot camp — what they’ve done this year in spite of all the things going on is phenomenal and I cannot give them enough credit.”