Two Cabarrus County students named finalists for Blumey Awards

Hickory Ridge also had another performer Rachel Wilson who made it to the second round of auditions for Best Actress. Battle said he and Wilson have been dreaming of performing at the Blumey Awards for a while and he wished she could have been in the finals with him.

“We went to the Blumey’s our sophomore year together in person in the Belk Theater and just getting to watch other talented artists we were like, ‘OK, we need to be a part of this some way, some how,’ and so we both did it,” he said. “She was still really thankful and supportive I got through, but it was really sad.”

The level of talent at the Blumenthal Awards truly is deep. Sixty-six students from 34 schools compete for a total of 12 spots (six Best Actress, six Best Actor) and schools in Charlotte specializing in the arts compete as well.

“You’re going up against schools with massive talent pools,” Sullivan said. “Absolutely massive. You’ve got Ardrey Kell, you’ve got Northwest School of the Arts, you’ve got the various Day Schools that all have just these incredible talent pools. So no matter how good your students are — because our female who got picked but didn’t move on to the Top 6, Rachel Wilson, she’s amazing, just an amazing performer as well, but she also did not make the Top 6 because there’s a lot of competition.”