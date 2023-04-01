CONCORD — A new state-of-the-art electric systems center is officially open in Concord and is named for one of the first kindergarten teachers in North Carolina.

The ribbon-cutting Thursday for the The Ella Mae P. Small Electric Systems Center served as a tribute to Small, who taught school for 42 years and was the first woman to serve on Concord City Council.

“The woman is a legend,” said former Concord Mayor Scott Padgett, who met Small and her husband as a young educator in 1972.

Back in the day, there was no public kindergarten in North Carolina, and three pilot projects were chosen. One in the mountains, one in the east and one in the Piedmont, which was at Coltrane-Webb Elementary School in Concord.

“This lady was the first kindergarten teacher (in Concord) — one of the first in the state,” Padgett said.

Ella Small was first appointed to the city council following the unexpected death of her husband, Allen Small. The late Dr. Hector Henry, another longtime councilperson, said that Ella Mae Small would be the perfect replacement.

"I was the one they chose to complete his term, and I was only going to be there two years, and after talking with my fellow council members and the mayor, they felt like maybe I should run for his seat, and I did,” she said.

A life of service

Ella Small ended up serving for 15 years, sitting on the council from 2006 to 2021.

“It really filled that void in my life after I lost my husband,” she said. “I was so involved with trying to do things for the city and help other people, I didn’t have time to have a pity party for myself."

She lived a life of service.

Ella Small taught for 42 years and also served as an executive director and member of the board of directors for the Logan Community Child Development Center for more than 50 years.

The building dedication adds to a long list of accolades held by Ella Small.

Her husband, a longtime educator and city councilman, also has a bridge on Cabarrus Avenue named after him.

Ella Small says she’s worked hard to create a good quality of life for everyone in Concord.

“So that was my main goal, to make sure that everyone was included and that we were all for the service of the people who needed it,” she said.

Many friends and associates joined city officials in recognizing Ella Mae Small’s commitment to her work, her church and her community.

The guests toured the new facilities after the ribbon-cutting and sign unveiling.

A center for the next 100 years

The city says the new electric systems operations center is a state-of-the-art facility that will allow them to grow with the community. It is located off Warren C. Coleman Boulevard, near the city’s Alfred Brown Operations Center.

Alex Burris, Concord’s electric department director, said Concord is a public power community with nearly 120 years of service. “We take pride delivering safe, reliable power with fewer outages and faster restorations than our for-profit competitors.”

The new building will house all of the electric department. “It will allow us to provide exceptional service to the community for the next 100 years,” Burris said.

The 50,000-square-foot building will have the technology and space to meet current and future demands. It also has space for equipment storage and repair. It has a state-of-the-art control room that allows workers to monitor conditions and issues to maintain service and pinpoint where work needs to be done, Burris said.