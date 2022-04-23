 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extensive Renovations, Construction will close campgrounds, pool, cabins and trails at Morrow Mountain State Park

Morrow Mountain State Park

Construction of a new handicap accessible fishing pier, shown here, was completed in 2021 at the park thanks to a partnership with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

 Morrow Mountain State Park photo

ALBEMARLE — Construction and renovation of campground facilities, trails, picnic facilities and the pool at Morrow Mountain State Park will cause extensive amenity closures beginning June 13.

Closures will include three family campgrounds, family vacation cabins, and picnic shelter A. The park pool will remain closed this season for renovations.

Hikers and equestrians can expect periodic trail closures beginning June 13 for the next 12 months. Over 14 miles of trail re-routes and four miles of trail repairs will be completed during this time.

Facility construction and renovations will include pool renovation and splash pad construction; full renovation of family cabins and shower houses; several new camper cabins; picnic shelter renovation and an ADA accessible picnic area.

The extensive construction and renovations were funded by repair and renovation funds, Connect NC Bond funds, and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which this biennium received its highest allocation from the N.C. General Assembly and Governor in the history of the fund. The projects at Morrow Mountain are part of statewide renovations, construction and trail repair at state parks that are beginning this year thanks to historic PARTF resources.

Group campsites and backpack camping will remain open. For regular closure updates, visitors should check the park’s website at ncparks.gov/morrow-mountain-state-park.

About North Carolina State Parks

North Carolina State Parks manages more than 252,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 22 million visitors annually.

