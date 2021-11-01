Fall Festival at Almond Farm to benefit for Rudy Brown family

CONCORD — All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, next weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown to help with medical bills. Rudy Brown, 33, died Oct. 23 of COVID.

Rudy Brown, of Salisbury, and his wife, Kayla, and Cori Almond were high school friends at South Rowan High School. Cori and her husband, Zack, own and operate the farm, located at 5180 U.S. Hwy 601, Concord.

Rudy Brown was hospitalized and died one week before he was eligible for health benefits from his employer. He was the father of three children: Silas, 5; Titus, 3, and Prezleigh, 8 months. His wife of seven years, Kayla, is pregnant with their fourth child.

Cori Almond describes Rudy as “a true light in the community who always seemed to bring out the best in people.”

Fall Festival activities at the farm are scheduled Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The fall festival features a four-acre corn maze and two smaller corn mazes, an opportunity to feed farm animals, wagon rides, a produce stand, Sandy’s Sand Land with toy trucks, loaders, and backhoes; a corn box, tether ball, swings, giant Jenga, Hoola Horses and more.