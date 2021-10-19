Family Day returns to Cabarrus Arts Council this Saturday

Family day returns this Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m. with some spooky Halloween crafts from Curator Rebecca Collins and monster dance lessons with dance instructor Glenna Wilson from Dance Dreams Studios in Kannapolis. This event will be held outside. Bring your masks and let’s have some fun. Sponsored by Atrium Health.
Want to go?
What: Family Day
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord
How (much): Free
Visit https://bit.ly/3p1qhB4 for more details
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (Oct. 20-24)
Clay - Annual Pottery Exhibition & Sale - The Galleries - Now to Jan. 8, 2022. Sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Kid Krafters - Wednesday, Oct. 20, 4:30-6 p.m. Explore two art techniques: watercolor and silhouette cut outs. Use your new skills to create your very own artwork to take home. Concord Library, 27 Union Street, downtown Concord; Recommended ages 7-12; admission is free. For registration: Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Mindful Movement - Friday, Oct. 22, 10:15 - 11 a.m. A fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Concord Library, 27 Union Street, downtown Concord; Recommended for ages 3-5 with a caregiver; admission is free. For registration: Library System - Mindful Movement* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Family Day - Saturday, Oct. 23, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice fall day) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Next Week (Oct. 25-31)
Crafters Unite - Monday, Oct. 25, 4 - 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on various crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Mt. Pleasant Library, Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant; Recommended for adults; admission is free. For registration: Library System - Crafters Unite (MTP) (RR) (activecalendar.com).
Fine Art Makers - Oct. 26, 1:30 - 3 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so wear appropriate clothing. Harrisburg Library, Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg; Recommended for ages 6-15; admission is free. For registration: Library System - FAM: Fine Art Makers* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Macrame Plant Hangers - Oct. 26, 6 - 7 p.m. Make a small plant hanger using macrame with a plant you never have to water! Kannapolis Library, Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis; Recommended for adults; admission is free. For registration: Library System - Macrame Plant Hangers* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Upcoming
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration - Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
CALL FOR ARTISTS - The Cabarrus Art Guild is having their Annual Fall Judged Art Show Nov. 14. Members and non-members are invited to participate. The intake for this IN-PERSON show is Friday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m.-noon at the ClearWater Arts Center & Studios in Concord. For detailed information and the prospectus, please go to our website, www.CabarrusArtGuild.org.
Stargazer Music Festival - Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 - 10:30 p.m.; In a field at night while planet-gazing, producers perform crafted original hip-hop & experimental electronic w/ live instrumentals by Your Neighborhood Orchestra. Pull up blankets & chairs in the grass around the stage for unparalleled night concerts. Recommended for all ages; tickets are $18-$25. GreenLife Family Farms, 281 Odell School Road, Concord. For more information, contact info@charlottenewmusic.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte - Dec. 3-5, 2021, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, Dec. 3-5, 2021 at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center! Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. We hand select the best vendors, both local and from across the nation, to be a part of our events. Come enjoy spectacular shopping, live music, delicious food, and more! The market is all indoors, so weather is not a factor! Come shop in comfort in one of the most unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experiences in Cabarrus County! Tickets are $10-15; Recommended for all ages. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. | Eventbrite.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Davis Theatre - Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). For more information and to purchase tickets, see cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After school and adult art classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
