She's a Cabarrus County native and the Atrium Health Cabarrus 2022 Nurse of the Year. This notable nurse is Elizabeth H. Barringer, RNC. But she goes by Ann.

Just to tick one more Cabarrus County box, Barringer is a graduate of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, now the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

In the field for 38 years, she has found her home caring for geriatric patients. But she still gets in time with the youngsters — whether it's chasing her grandkids across the yard or teaching preschoolers the importance of hand hygiene

Originally from Mt. Pleasant, Barringer got married after working several years as a nurse. She and her husband had two boys.

When her boys were 14 and 15 years old, her husband Pete Barringer passed away from cancer. Her boys are a dear part of her life as are her twin grandsons who are soon to be five years old.

Family is important to her, which is probably why she treats her patients with the care of a family member.

How long have you been in nursing? How long at Atrium Health? What is your current role?

I have been with Atrium Health since 1984. When I graduated and was hunting for a job, nurses were plentiful. I started out in pediatrics for a few years. Then I found my love for geriatrics. I have had several roles over the years, but currently I am a staff nurse on the Family Medicine Unit at Atrium Health Cabarrus. I was the first nurse hired for this unit when it was started.

Why did you want to become a nurse? What or who inspired you?

I have always liked to help people and becoming a nurse seemed like a great choice. My Health Occupations teacher in high school, Doris Honeycutt RN, was a great influence on me becoming a nurse. During my class it became clear to me my future would be in nursing.

My parents, Wick and Betty Harkey, have always been my biggest supporters. My daddy always told me I could be or do anything as long as I put my mind to it and worked for it. I didn't pass my first year of nursing school. So, I reapplied and did a summer rotation of working second shift as a nursing assistant to get back into nursing school. I came back more determined and was successful.

What do you enjoy most about being a nurse? What’s most rewarding?

I have done hand washing programs to preschools for several years. It is amazing to talk with 3, 4, and 5-year-olds about germs.

I enjoy helping others and seeing patients get over their acute illness and be able to be discharged home. Or when I was able to be part of the plan to teach and care for patients to get them ready to be discharged with the understanding of how to care for themselves. The most rewarding is working with the geriatric population. They sometimes just need a little extra compassion, understanding, listening and someone to hold their hand. Seeing them smile can make your day.

What are some challenges?

Staffing can be a challenge, but I have great management who works on staffing. Covid, I think, has affected every aspect of health care.

Patient placement can also be a challenge if they need to be discharged to another facility. From coordinating a location to a patient following discharge instructions, it can be hard. I educate the patient and give them all the materials needed to care for themselves outside of the hospital.

What is a memory or event from your nursing career that you treasure or find inspiring?

We once had a wedding/reception for a patient. She was well known to the unit. I remember going to get the cake. It was a beautiful ceremony in the hallway.

What is one aspect of your job that you wish non-health care workers knew more about?

Nursing is so much more than just giving a few pills. We see the patient as a whole and start working toward a healthy discharge plan as soon as possible. The patient has some responsibilities to do on their part to stay healthy — like regular checkups with a primary care provider, exercise, good nutritious diets, taking meds as prescribed by their doctor and following directions from their doctor. If people would do these things, many times they will be on their way to recovery and won’t need to come back to the hospital.

We are also present when devastating news is delivered to patients. A staff nurse deals with the good, the bad and the ugly.

What advice do you have for someone who may be considering a career in health care?

Nursing is a good career choice, it’s very rewarding. I love my job. Nursing is a hard job. I go home tired and exhausted. But I know I have made a difference in many people's lives. My advice: get through school, go to work in a hospital and learn new skills. Then you will build a relationship with your coworkers. Good teamwork is the key to being successful. I am very fortunate that I work with such a strong and knowledgeable team on the Family Medicine Unit at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

How do you spend your free time? Any hobbies or things to help you unplug from work?

I spend my free time mostly with my family. My parents are 90 and live close by. My twin grandsons are Anson and Walker. They come over frequently and love to be outside, so we are outdoors catching a lot of frogs, lizards or lighting bugs. My oldest son, Dakota, takes us all fishing. We have lots of family gatherings and always have something good to eat.