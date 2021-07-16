Farmers Day celebration tonight, Saturday in China Grove

In observance of the 40th Annual Farmers Day celebration, the Town of China Grove and the Farmers Market will feature “Pickin’ on the Porch” at the historical China Grove Roller Mill.

The group “Gaining Ground”, a bluegrass band from Lexington, will perform on Friday, July 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Roller Mill will be open for tours during the performance. This is an added feature for the Farmers Market whose vendors provide fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, poultry, delicious baked goods, honey, and beautiful flowers each week at the Roller Mill.

Bring a chair to enjoy the music under the Farmers Market tent. It’s a great way to start your Farmers Day Weekend.

The historical China Grove Roller Mill will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for tours during the 40th Annual Farmers Day Celebration. New features recently added to the Roller Mill Museum include an enlargement of a 1800s postcard of Main Street China Grove and a feature wall with an enlarged picture of a Mill worker bagging flour. Also new Roller Mill Souvenirs include tea towels with the Roller Mill flour and cornmeal bag designs, historical postcards and prints and a scented soap.

The China Grove Roller Mill is located at 308 N. Main Street, China Grove.