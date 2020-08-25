Federal court rules in Ronnie Long's favor

Ronnie Long is one step closer to being free from prison. A federal appeals court ruled Monday that Long’s rights were violated.
Throughout his 44 years in prison, Long has maintained his innocence, and his attorney and supporters believe Monday’s ruling might finally set him free.
A federal appeals court ruled 9-6 in Long’s favor, saying the lower court was wrong by not closely examining the Concord man’s potential innocence.
In 1976, an all-white jury found Long guilty of rape. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison. Long has maintained his innocence for the 44 years he’s been behind bars.
Three of the judges said they believed Long is innocent and it should be case closed based on what they called “extreme and continuous police misconduct” — that included lab tests that show Long was “not linked to the crime scene in any way.”
The judges heard the case in a virtual hearing back in May. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit voted to hear long's case on March 16, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date for the hearing was delayed.
Jamie Lau, a supervising attorney for the Duke Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic, presented the case to the Fourth Circuit Court.
Court documents filled for the May hearing showed almost a dozen pieces of evidence that had been tested by the State Bureau of Investigation were never disclosed to the defense during the original trial. In addition to these pieces of evidence, there were fingerprints collected by police at the crime scene that were also never shared with the defense. Court documents showed that none of the fingerprints collected matched Long's.
In their 125-page decision, the judges admonished the lower courts, saying their previous decision was wrong and telling them to take another look at the case immediately — especially in light of the fact that Long is 64 years old and has served 44 years.
The ruling means that the lower court now has a second chance to rule on Long's innocence – but the federal appeals court judges made it clear they want this done quickly.
"We urge the district court to act with dispatch, considering the age of Petitioner and number of years he has already been incarcerated," the published ruling says.
Long's lawyers have been petitioning Gov. Roy Cooper to pardon Long because he is in Albermarle Correctional Institute where dozens of prisoners and workers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
During a protest in Concord Aug. 8 calling for Long's release, Aaron Pharr, a friend of Long's who helped push for an appeal of the case, said he had concerns about Long's health and safety, noting poor social distancing and personal hygiene practices at Albermarle.
"Every day is like a ticking time bomb with him being surrounded by potential people with coronavirus," said Pharr. "There are 32 people in his cell block. They try to have them sleep head to toe, but as far as being able to keep away from people, it is impossible." Pharr continued: "[Ronnie] said most of the time they don't have any way to sanitize their hands as often as he would like. They don't have enough soup and water to do it on a continuous basis."
Pharr also stated that during a phone conversation Long said inmates at Albemarle are given one mask to use per week.
Earlier Monday, Long's attorney filed a petition asking for an immediate hearing to have him released because the coronavirus is rampant at Albemarle Correctional Institute — that hearing could happen in a matter of days.
“If North Carolina cares about fairness and accuracy in its criminal justice system, Ronnie Long must be free.” Lau tweeted Tuesday.
