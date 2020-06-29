FedEx Ground hiring nearly 500 new workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — FedEx Ground is hiring nearly 500 new team members to meet critical demand for service created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced in a press release Monday.
While North Carolina officially reopened for service Memorial Day weekend, increased demand for online service remains as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to go up in the state.
As a result, FedEx Ground is hiring 480 new workers in Charlotte alone to meet the demand.
Open positions are for package handlers with a chance for “growth opportunities to build a great career.”
Anyone interested in applying to join the FedEx Ground team in Charlotte can visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com for more information. Interested candidates must be 18 years or older.
“The safety of FedEx Ground team members is of the utmost importance as we continue to provide essential services to our customers and communities,” the company said in a release. “We remain committed to keeping our team members safe and healthy. We have been taking, and will continue to take, all necessary precautions in line with the latest guidance from public health organizations.”
Positions include benefits as well.
- Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering additional pay for weekend work
- Wide-ranging benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid-the off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Tuition assistance
- Paid Parental leave
- Employee discounts on cellphone service, groceries, car purchases and more
- Day and night shifts available