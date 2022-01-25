Find out how to get a free at-home COVID test

There is also a federal phone line available at 1-800-232-0233 for those who cannot access the internet or need assistance in different languages. The phone line is open 8 a.m. to midnight ET seven days a week. The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available at 1-888-677-1199 and is open Monday–Friday from 9 a.ml. to 8 p.m. ET or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

Tests at retailers and pharmacies

In addition to the online free at-home tests, Biden's plan includes a requirement for private insurance companies to fully cover at-home COVID-19 tests. As of Jan. 15, private insurances are required to fully cover eight at-home COVID tests per month, per covered individual. This is true for those who receive their insurance through an employer or individually.

But how this plan works may differ per insurance company. So people should give their insurance companies a call before they plan to get a test.