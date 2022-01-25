Find out how to get a free at-home COVID test

The struggle to find a COVID-19 test might become a little easier. Last week U.S. citizens were able to start ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests through a new federal online program.
President Joe Biden announced a multi-step plan at the end of last year to make tests more accessible. This included a plan for the federal government to buy and distribute at-home COVID-19 tests to make tests more accessible.
Shipped tests
The federal government bought 1 billion tests and started a new website www.covidtests.gov/ where people can order a free test to be sent to their home. As of Jan. 19, half a billion of those tests were made available for order.
Households are limited to the number of tests they can order. Each household can make one order of up to four tests. According to the website's FAQ, residential addresses with multiple unrelated families can order multiple tests. The tests are completely free and orders will usually ship through USPS between 7-12 days, according to the website.
Fore people who are unable to access the internet or who need assistance ordering the tests, Cabarrus Health Alliance's Health Information line 704-920-1213 is available to assist with online ordering.
There is also a federal phone line available at 1-800-232-0233 for those who cannot access the internet or need assistance in different languages. The phone line is open 8 a.m. to midnight ET seven days a week. The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available at 1-888-677-1199 and is open Monday–Friday from 9 a.ml. to 8 p.m. ET or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.
Tests at retailers and pharmacies
In addition to the online free at-home tests, Biden's plan includes a requirement for private insurance companies to fully cover at-home COVID-19 tests. As of Jan. 15, private insurances are required to fully cover eight at-home COVID tests per month, per covered individual. This is true for those who receive their insurance through an employer or individually.
But how this plan works may differ per insurance company. So people should give their insurance companies a call before they plan to get a test.
Many peopel with private insurance will be able to give their insurance information a time of purchase and have their test covered immediately, whether buying in a store or through an online retailer. But for some insurance companies, people will have to file a claim for reimbursement after they purchase a test, so people should keep their receipts.
Many insurance companies might also have preferred networks where insured peopel can get their tests at no cost upfront. For insurance companies with preferred networks, people can still obtain tests from retailers outside the network and companies are required to reimburse tests up to $12 per individual test.
Tests for those with Medicare
People will not be able to receive a free at-home COVID test through Medicare.
Medicare does not provide coverage for self-administered diagnostic tests, like the rapid antigen tests. And is also doesn't usually cover over-the-counter items.
For those on Medicare seeking a test, the best option currently is to order tests at www.covidtests.gov/.