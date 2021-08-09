Find out how to get rent assistance

Last week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new eviction moratorium to temporarily halt evictions in counties across the country where COVID-19 is said to be spreading rapidly.
The new moratorium is similar to the previous, only limiting landlords from evicting renters for unpaid rent to due COVID-19 related hardships and it will remain through Oct. 3, 2021.
The new eviction ban is specifically for counties with heightened levels of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The CDC also stated that the ban is in response to the rise of the Delta variant. According to the CDC, Cabarrus County has high community transmission.
The CDC’s previous national eviction moratorium ran out in August after Congress failed to pass a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium beyond the June 31 expiration date. Democratic congress leaders had called on President Joe Biden to extend the moratorium through October but was unable to due to a Supreme Court ruling that said Congress needed to act on any further eviction bans.
North Carolina’s own eviction protections ran out June 30. While the state protections aligned with the CDC moratorium, the state protections had some guidelines about renter and landlord notifications.
When the original CDC mortarium ran out and the Cabarrus County Courthouse opened August 2, there wasn't a flood of landlords filing for eviction. But a representative from the courthouse did state that they expected so see somewhat of an uptick in court filings, but expected them to level out over time. With the new moratorium, those may have been pushed back.
Community Link
While a new ban is in place, experts like Community Link CEO Floyd Davis Jr. are urging those with unpaid rent to seek assistance now to prevent evictions later.
“They need to reach out for assistance because it is available,” Davis said in an interview with the Independent Tribune. “We here in Mecklenburg have funding to provide assistance to people in Stanley, Cabarrus and Davidson counties.
“The process takes time. I encourage people to stop waiting so they can receive the assistance and prevent an eviction because that can make it difficult to find different housing later.”
According to the National Equity Atlas Dashboard there are 206,000 households in North Carolina behind on rent. And the estimated rent debt per household is $2,800. In total, the state’s rent debt is $571,200,000.
For those behind on rent, about 87 percent are low-income households and 51 percent are unemployed. According to the atlas, the majority of those affected by rent debt lost income or jobs due to the pandemic.
Community Link was granted $1 million in CARES Act funding for housing and rental assistance. Community link already assisted 400 families in late 2020 through early 2021 for about six months of rent. Davis said he expects to see even more households reaching out now.
Davis said some people seeking rent assistance fall into a group that had a job before the pandemic, but became unemployed and their jobs were eliminated due to the pandemic, keeping people from going back to work.
Others, he said, are unable to return to work due to lack of childcare. During the summer months children have been out of school and even in the spring, many schools were in a hybrid or online format. Childcare can be expensive, and for those already struggling with rent, paying for childcare isn’t an option.
These compounded issues can cause people to fall multiple payments behind on rent all while remaining unemployed.
So the best thing to do is reach out for help now, Davis said, to prevent an eviction.
“It is in your best interest to stay in the housing you are in,” he said.
There is an affordable housing shortage in the state and in Cabarrus County. That is why the City of Concord helped create the Concord Family Enrichment Association and dedicated one cent of taxes toward affordable housing.
An eviction already makes it harder for a renter to find housing. A lack of affordable housing makes that search even harder. But there is hope.
If renters talk with their landlords, Davis said, they could make major headway.
“Once you get started, reach out to your landlord and advise them that you are applying because the landlord’s primary interest is to be paid so they make their obligations,” he advised. “And they also don’t want to go through the eviction process.”
A landlord doesn’t collect back rent while going through the evictions process, Davis explained.
“Paid rent is everyone’s goal,” he said.
N.C. HOPE Program
For those living outside of Cabarrus County, there is another resource available: the N.C. Housing Opportunity and Preventions of Evictions (HOPE) Program.
The N.C. HOPE Program opened October 2020 to provide rent and utility bill assistance to low-income renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. HOPE Program funding is provided to the state through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant−Coronavirus Relief and U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021.
Since the program opened it has awarded $246 million and aided 68,586 households in the state.
How to get help
If a renter has already handed in a CDC declaration for to a landlord, the renter is protected until October 3, 2021.
For assistance from Community Link call 888-927-5467 and go through the guided menu options to be directed.
To get started filling out a CDC renter declaration, go here.