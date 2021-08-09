Find out how to get rent assistance

Community Link was granted $1 million in CARES Act funding for housing and rental assistance. Community link already assisted 400 families in late 2020 through early 2021 for about six months of rent. Davis said he expects to see even more households reaching out now.

Davis said some people seeking rent assistance fall into a group that had a job before the pandemic, but became unemployed and their jobs were eliminated due to the pandemic, keeping people from going back to work.

Others, he said, are unable to return to work due to lack of childcare. During the summer months children have been out of school and even in the spring, many schools were in a hybrid or online format. Childcare can be expensive, and for those already struggling with rent, paying for childcare isn’t an option.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These compounded issues can cause people to fall multiple payments behind on rent all while remaining unemployed.

So the best thing to do is reach out for help now, Davis said, to prevent an eviction.

“It is in your best interest to stay in the housing you are in,” he said.