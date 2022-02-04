Finding the artist and athlete in you

CONCORD, N.C.- Seniors from across Cabarrus are working out and getting in step at the Cabarrus County Senior Centers for the 2022 Senior Games. Sure, the Senior Games encourage older adults to be more active, learn new skills, make/renew friendships, renew old talents, live better and healthier lives, and have fun.

Anyone age 50 and older by December 31, 2022, can participate in the competition, which is open to all skill levels. The games are sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games, Inc., and sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult services.

3 years after moving to North Carolina “I was introduced to Senior Games and it’s probably been the most exciting period of my life,” said 81-year-old long time participate Toni Swick. “I feel like Senior Games and the Seniors that are involved are very quintessential people. They’re special. I market Senior Games all the time because I believe in them.”

A sample of the athletic events available include pickleball, walking, bowling, cornhole, swimming, track and field events, basketball shooting, tennis, cycling, croquet, football throw, and softball.