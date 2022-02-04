Finding the artist and athlete in you

CONCORD, N.C.- Seniors from across Cabarrus are working out and getting in step at the Cabarrus County Senior Centers for the 2022 Senior Games. Sure, the Senior Games encourage older adults to be more active, learn new skills, make/renew friendships, renew old talents, live better and healthier lives, and have fun.
Anyone age 50 and older by December 31, 2022, can participate in the competition, which is open to all skill levels. The games are sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games, Inc., and sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult services.
3 years after moving to North Carolina “I was introduced to Senior Games and it’s probably been the most exciting period of my life,” said 81-year-old long time participate Toni Swick. “I feel like Senior Games and the Seniors that are involved are very quintessential people. They’re special. I market Senior Games all the time because I believe in them.”
A sample of the athletic events available include pickleball, walking, bowling, cornhole, swimming, track and field events, basketball shooting, tennis, cycling, croquet, football throw, and softball.
Residents who enjoy performing or visual arts can participate in the SilverArts competition. Through SilverArts, residents can compete in various categories including cheerleading and performing, visual, heritage and literary arts.
The competition divides events into five-year age groups by gender, with the exception of mixed doubles and Silver Arts. Top medalists go on to represent Cabarrus County in the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals.
“I just love it,” Swick said. “I love volunteering. I love the socialization. I love the competitiveness. It’s all about aging with dignity.”
Early bird registration is $18 and required by March 1, 5 p.m. Final registration is $23 and due by March 14, noon. This includes participation in your chosen event(s), Cabarrus County Senior Games T-shirt, and a ticket to the closing ceremony picnic. A few events require an additional fee: golf is $45, bowling is $10.95 per event, 5K run is $20 and cycling is $10.
Opening Ceremonies will take place April 4, 11 a.m. at the Frank Liske Park amphitheater. Lunch follows the ceremony at a cost of $3.
For more information or to register for the Cabarrus County Senior Games, visit the Cabarrus County Senior Centers in Concord (331 Corban Ave. SE) and Mt. Pleasant (8615 Park Dr.), call 704-920-3484 or visit torch.ncseniorgames.org