Fitness industry, hurt by COVID shutdowns, works to bounce back

The government-imposed lockdowns of last year wrecked the global economy, and the fitness industry was among the businesses hurt most by the closures.

But a new study finds the industry is “poised for incredible growth ... with fitness trends undergoing a seismic shift away from gyms and towards outdoors, home fitness, and digital options.”

RunRepeat, which specializes in shoes for athletes and studies the fitness industry, examined the state of that industry post-pandemic. To get the numbers, RunRepeat, its website says, researched and analyzed hundreds of studies and compiled them into an overview of more than 15 fitness industry statistics, including worldwide gym memberships, online fitness and apps, and sales of fitness trackers and fitness equipment.

“The industries hit the hardest by the pandemic were the gym, health club, and boutique fitness studio industries,” RunRepeat says, including a drop of 58.30% in the first year of the pandemic.

The industry saw a 32.45% decline in revenue in 2020, and it’s expected to rebound to 0.55% pre-pandemic levels by year’s end, the study finds.