Flyover bridge enhances travel experience on Concord Mills Boulevard

CONCORD – Enhancements to the travel experience in Cabarrus County continue with the opening of the flyover bridge at Concord Mills.

Local leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting on Monday morning to mark the opening of the bridge which occurred at the end of November prior to Black Friday. Representatives from the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Concord Mills, the City of Concord, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation were in attendance.

“This is an important enhancement to Cabarrus County’s infrastructure,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re grateful to the CVB’s prior Board of Directors for their vision of spearheading a study to resolve an issue impacting both visitors and locals. Our organization remains committed to the progress of this destination and we look forward to future developments that improve quality of life in our community.”

In addition to aiding visitors to the area, the enhanced travel experience along Concord Mills Boulevard is also a benefit to residents who frequent the thoroughfare.