Food Lion recognizes long-term associates for their service

SALISBURY – Food Lion is proud to announce nearly 300 associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are ten long-term associates from stores in the Cabarrus County area.

“Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”

Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.

The following local associates were recognized:

30 years of service

• Kerry Austin, Assistant Store Manager in Locust

• Wanda Cuthbertson, Sales Associate in Concord

• Holly Friel, Assistant Deli/Bakery Manager in Concord

• Frank Sutherland, Perishable Associate in Kannapolis

35 years of service

• Kevin Brown, Assistant Store Manager in Harrisburg

• Margaret Crosby, Food Lion To-Go Associate in Kannapolis

• Kelly Kirk, Food Lion To-Go Lead in Mount Pleasant

• Alicia Parks, Produce Sales Manager in Kannapolis

• Starr Robb, Pricing Coordinator in Concord

• Eric Walker, Store Manager in Locust