For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’

CONCORD – For Atrium Health Cabarrus Nurse Renay Jones, the field of nursing is a skillset and passion that is ingrained in a person that comes with the highest responsibility but the biggest reward.
This year the American Nurses Association with the help of the World Health Organization is having National Nurses Week take over the month of May. Usually a seven-day celebration, nurses will be recognized this year for four weeks.
The theme for the month is “Nurses Make a Difference” and Nurse Jones – an MSN RN CNML, clinical supervisor and PCCU nurse – couldn’t agree more.
“I feel like nursing is a calling. I feel like it’s something God gave me the skillset and knowledge to be able to help others. And I almost feel like there is nothing greater to do in this life than to help other human beings, especially when they are at their most vulnerable points,” Jones said. “I don’t think there was ever anything else I wanted to do.”
She said that even as a kid, when a neighborhood kid feel off their bike, she was already running to the street with bandages. And in her 23-year career with Atrium Health, Jones said there were moments that affirmed her career in nursing. But it was the moments where she took on the role of patient family instead of nurse that solidified her choice.
Nine years ago, she lost her son to brain cancer. Watching nurses through the eyes of a mother put her role in perspective.
“I have been on both ends of the spectrum. I have been the person giving care, and I have been that mom with the child who is receiving care,” she said. “I watched those people taking care of my son, and it affirmed for me then that I am doing what I need to do because those nurses were so wonderful to us, getting us through that process when I was at my lowest.”
When Jones was going through nursing school, she personally saw the impact nurses have on a patient’s life when she lost her mom to lung cancer.
“I have that kind of one-on-one contact with nursing,” she explained after a pause. “Then it was just those moments in my life that affirmed for me, you are doing the right thing.”
“Life can throw you unexpected curve balls and it gets you back to the meaning of team – that we’re not in this individually. We are in this together and regardless of what life throws us, we can work together and pull through,” Jones said.
One thing Jones never expected to experience was a global pandemic, and even on the floor of the PCCU, COVID-19 rocked the healthcare system.
“Covid was something that we never saw coming, and I didn’t think I ever would have to deal with a pandemic in my professional nursing career. But this is what we signed up for.
“Healthcare professionals not only at Atrium Cabarrus but across the world, we just dug in our heels and we did what we had to do. We were scared – of course – but it was just what we signed up to do.
“So there was never any question of where we going to do it just what are we going to do to get through it.”
For Rob Rose, RN, MS, NEA-BC, chief nurse executive for the central market at Atrium Health, the pandemic has been personally and professionally taxing.
“Last year was extremely hard and scary at times, especially in the leadership position because you knew that the decisions you were making weren’t just impacting you but the nurses and our patients,” he said.
During the beginning of the pandemic, the virus hit close to home when a close family member to Rose died from the virus.
“It became personal, and I wanted to make sure I was doing everything in my power and control to make sure we were caring for our patience in a safe environment,” he explained.
That is one of the reasons why Nurses Month is four weeks long, filled with self-care, recognition, professional development and community engagement for nurse.
Jones has her master’s degree in nursing education. She has always wanted to help guide the next generation of nurses, and she plans to use all of her knowledge, pandemic included, to do that.
“I enjoy using my knowledge that I have gained over the years to put that to work with the younger generation of nurses so we can advance the field and move it forward,” she said.
And for anyone who is considering nursing, Jones said, every day – as the pandemic proved – is a new challenge, but worth it.
“You never know what type of patient is coming through that door or what unique circumstances they have or situation that makes you rely on your resources and others to figure out how to care for a patient,” Jones said. “It is a rewarding career and you will definitely get out of it what you put in. I would recommend this career to anyone interested in healthcare. Being a nurse opens up a tremendous amount of doors for you.”