For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’

“I have been on both ends of the spectrum. I have been the person giving care, and I have been that mom with the child who is receiving care,” she said. “I watched those people taking care of my son, and it affirmed for me then that I am doing what I need to do because those nurses were so wonderful to us, getting us through that process when I was at my lowest.”

When Jones was going through nursing school, she personally saw the impact nurses have on a patient’s life when she lost her mom to lung cancer.

“I have that kind of one-on-one contact with nursing,” she explained after a pause. “Then it was just those moments in my life that affirmed for me, you are doing the right thing.”

“Life can throw you unexpected curve balls and it gets you back to the meaning of team – that we’re not in this individually. We are in this together and regardless of what life throws us, we can work together and pull through,” Jones said.

One thing Jones never expected to experience was a global pandemic, and even on the floor of the PCCU, COVID-19 rocked the healthcare system.

“Covid was something that we never saw coming, and I didn’t think I ever would have to deal with a pandemic in my professional nursing career. But this is what we signed up for.