Foster parenting: Creating a soft place to land

If you think you are strong enough or brave enough, or you just feel a nudge to try, our community really needs you right now. You don’t have to be perfect; no one is. You don’t have to be wealthy; there are a million shortcuts. You don’t have to be a stay-at-home parent, but it would be wonderful if you are. You don’t have to be a parent already, and it’s OK if you already have kids. Whatever you think a foster parent needs to be, you may already be that person. There are children who have nowhere to go, but they can’t go back to their family. They shouldn’t be sleeping at DSS, they shouldn’t be bounced to whoever has a space for the night. They need an advocate, a family, a person, and a place to call home. They need a soft place to land.