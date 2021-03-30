Foster parenting: Creating a soft place to land

People constantly tell me, “I couldn’t be a foster parent; I would get too attached.”
But I do, too.
Being a foster parent means you are brave enough to let your heart break for the sake of a child, to be a soft place to land when their world falls apart. You love them like crazy and give them the best you have so they can take it with them wherever their road leads.
Foster parents have to be ready for anything and for whomever may be next to enter the family’s revolving door with nothing but the clothes on their back. A foster parent can assemble a bed in about 10 minutes and a crib in about 15. A foster parent can get a call after dinner on Christmas Eve, be in Walmart at 2 a.m. and have gifts under the tree by morning.
A foster parent’s heart skips a beat when the agency number flashes on his or her phone.
A foster parent can wake up in a family of three, answer the phone at work, get the crib out of storage on their lunch break, find some second-hand bunk beds online, pull together a wardrobe, enroll the kids in school and daycare, get shot records, make doctor appointments and be a family of five by bedtime.
Foster parents learn where kids eat free, where to buy and sell kids’ clothes, who to call when things get rough, how to de-escalate tantrums, how to pick battles, how to separate causes from excuses, how to build up children who are defeated, introduce new concepts like brushing teeth, wearing underwear, flushing the toilet, washing hands, using utensils, having structure, routine, safety and love.
Foster parents sometimes get spit on, hit, kicked, pinched, their hair gets pulled, their things get broken, their cars get messy. Foster parents also get the biggest smiles, the best hugs, and the kind of love and adoration that means more than anything.
It used to be hard for me when strangers would tell me how cute my foster children were. I felt like if I said, “Thank you,” I would be taking credit for children I did not create, but I am helping to create the beautiful person they will be for the rest of their lives. Now I proudly say, “Thank you,” and I pause in the moment of that child not only being cute but also happy and simply amazing.
Living a life of fostering is living in gray. It is hard to plan next week or next month or next summer, vacations, weddings or, sometimes, even dinner. Depending on who is in your family at the time and what social skills you are working on, you may temporarily suspend going to restaurants or to the movies or parks, so basically, it’s like the COVID-19 world.
So you love them with all you’ve got, and you will want to give them every opportunity they have never had and repair all the holes and damage while you have the chance. You’ve never seen an elephant? Off to the zoo you go. You’ve never been to the mountains? Off you go. You’ve never seen the ocean? You’re planning a trip. Don’t expect gratitude, though. You may not get it. You surprise a 6-year-old girl with a sparkly purple bicycle for their birthday, a unicorn helmet and rainbow knee pads, but all she can say is that she would have liked pink. The 10-year-old wanted the new iPhone instead of that basketball goal you spent all night assembling. And that 15-year-old will order the most expensive thing on the menu, adding three up-charged substitutions, then have an attitude that you didn’t order them dessert.
This means you have to find your joy somewhere inside — the joy of knowing you made a difference, the joy of knowing you gave someone the best of you to bring out the best in them. Because, whether you like it or not, before long you are taking apart the crib, packing up clothes, making the last few pages of the lifebook, and that child is gone. Your heart is broken. You don’t know how you will go on without them. The empty seat in the rearview mirror haunts you. There is a missing place at the dinner table.
But then the phone rings, your heart skips a beat, and you are opening your life again.
If you think you are strong enough or brave enough, or you just feel a nudge to try, our community really needs you right now. You don’t have to be perfect; no one is. You don’t have to be wealthy; there are a million shortcuts. You don’t have to be a stay-at-home parent, but it would be wonderful if you are. You don’t have to be a parent already, and it’s OK if you already have kids. Whatever you think a foster parent needs to be, you may already be that person. There are children who have nowhere to go, but they can’t go back to their family. They shouldn’t be sleeping at DSS, they shouldn’t be bounced to whoever has a space for the night. They need an advocate, a family, a person, and a place to call home. They need a soft place to land.